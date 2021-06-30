SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Terminal Expansion and New Business Unit in Houston

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Terminal Expansion and New Business Unit in Houston

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

5J Transportation LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SMGI, diversifying revenues further with Flatbed and Industrial Freight

HOUSTON, TX, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (“SMG” or the "Company") (

SMGI, Financial), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today announced that it has created a new wholly-owned subsidiary, 5J Transportation, LLC, in connection with its expansion of a recently leased 46-acre terminal facility located in east Houston, Texas.

The Company formed the new subsidiary to capture higher-frequency, recurring jobs compared to big heavy haul engineered projects that have longer sales cycles. 5J Transportation LLC now employs 38 new owner/operator drivers at its new terminal, increasing the driver pool by about 15%. Additionally, 5J has several new international customers enjoying storage and handling services provided at this facility.

Mr. Jeffrey Martini, CEO of SMG, stated, "The Company continues its plan of diversifying revenues with the expansion of this terminal and facility in east Houston, Texas. The size of this facility provides 5J with customer storage capacity and a strategic location for flatbed, oilfield, industrial and infrastructure projects. Additionally, we now have ready access to the high volumes of container ship traffic with our proximity to the Port of Houston. This location has allowed us to attract drivers which are in high industry demand and added growth from major new customers. The Company’s current monthly revenues at this facility illustrate an estimated $6 million in added annual revenues from this expansion.”

The Company currently anticipates announcing its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 on or before July 13th, 2021.

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market. Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the “5J Transportation Group,” it offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, flatbed, brokerage, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500-thousand-pound loads which include cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, and refinery and construction equipment. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Floresville, Hempstead, Henderson, Houston, Odessa, Palestine, and Victoria, Texas. Read more at www.SMGIndustries.com.

Source: SMG Industries, Inc. +1-713-821-3153

ti?nf=ODI3Mjc3OSM0Mjc1Nzk3IzUwMDA1MDUxNw==
19616ee1-0cbd-4197-9eb4-3847dd22d94b
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment