Pyxus International Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that Joel L. Thomas will be retiring from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), upon the appointment of his successor. Thereafter, Thomas will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to facilitate the transition of his responsibilities until he retires from that position on or before June 30, 2022. The Company has initiated an executive search for Thomas' successor.

"On behalf of Pyxus and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Joel for his dedication and contributions to the Company," said Pieter Sikkel, President and CEO of Pyxus International. "Throughout his time with the Company, Joel has provided financial leadership and implemented innovative financing structures to meet our evolving global requirements. His leadership and dedication were critical over the past year as we navigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented significant restructuring efforts that have positioned our business for long-term success. Joel's passion for the business, our shareholders, our employees and our customers is evident to anyone who interacts with him, and I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his journey."

Thomas has spent the past 16 years of his career with the Company, including serving the last seven years as CFO.

"It has been a privilege to work and serve alongside our talented global team," said Thomas. "I'm proud of the steps we have taken to create a solid foundation for the Company that will enable it to achieve long-term success."

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

