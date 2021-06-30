HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health announce The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and EAU CLAIRE, Wis., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the country, and Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), are pleased to announce a joint venture agreement to operate a future 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital within HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

"We are pleased to partner with Encompass Health to advance inpatient rehabilitation care here in the Chippewa Valley," said Andy Barth, President and CEO, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. "This will be a state-of-the-art, 'hospital within a hospital facility' that will allow us to expand our inpatient rehabilitation offerings, enhance the quality of care we provide and keep it local."

The hospital, expected to be named The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, will be constructed inside HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. It will replace HSHS Sacred Heart hospital's current 24-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit to continue serving patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

"We are excited to be teaming up with HSHS to continue building on the great rehabilitative care they're currently providing in Eau Claire," said Mark Tarr, president and CEO for Encompass Health. "Rehabilitation services are a vital part of the recovery process for many patients to help them return to a better quality of life following a life-altering illness or injury. This new hospital will be designed with our patients' needs in mind and will incorporate best practices developed by Encompass Health's national network of hospitals."

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore patients' functional ability and quality of life, as well as 24-hour nursing care and frequent physician visits. It will feature all private patient rooms; a spacious therapy gym with advanced technologies and an activities of daily living suite; an in-house pharmacy; and a dining and recreation space.

Construction on The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin in HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is expected to begin in September with an estimated completion date of August 2022. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital's current rehabilitation unit will continue to provide patients with essential rehabilitative services during the renovation.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will be Encompass Health's first location in Wisconsin.

About HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the Founding Institute, and it is an affiliate of Hospital Sisters Health System. Since 1889, it has been meeting patient needs in western Wisconsin with the latest medical innovations and technology, together with a Franciscan whole-person healing tradition.



About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System's (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ's healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states - Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O'Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

