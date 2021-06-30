Cars.com Reveals the Best Fourth of July Deals for the Most American-Made Vehicles as New Survey Finds 44% of In-Market Shoppers Plan to Buy This Weekend(1)

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider Cars.comTM (NYSE: CARS) found that 44% of in-market car shoppers plan to buy this July Fourth weekend. Of those shoppers, 53% intend to buy a U.S.-based vehicle.1

"As the pandemic threat subsides, we're seeing interesting ripple effects," said Kelsey Mays, Cars.com consumer news editor. "There is an inventory shortage driving people long distances to find their desired vehicle; a resurgence of vacations with more domestic travel by car; and the normalization of in-person shopping with a continued focus on 'buying local' to support the American economy."

July Fourth Deals on the Most American-Made Vehicles

Cars.com recently released its 2021 American-Made Index (AMI), which features 90 cars that contribute most to the U.S. economy based on criteria ranging from U.S. factory jobs and manufacturing plants to parts sourcing. The index gives shoppers information to purchase the most American-made vehicles and direct their economic impact closer to home. Incentives for some of the top vehicles on the 2021 AMI include:

Honda Passport. One of four Honda models in the AMI's top 10, the Alabama -built Passport SUV ranks No. 9 on this year's list. Rare for Honda, the Passport comes with a $1,250 cash discount down payment or lease assistance. Alternatively, creditworthy shoppers can get 0% financing for 36 months from Honda's financing arm. Factory discount: $1,250 Approximate price after savings: $32,500 to $48,500 Approximate factory savings: 3-4% Offer ends: July 6



One of four Honda models in the AMI's top 10, the -built Passport SUV ranks No. 9 on this year's list. Rare for Honda, the Passport comes with a cash discount down payment or lease assistance. Alternatively, creditworthy shoppers can get 0% financing for 36 months from Honda's financing arm. Hyundai Sonata. The Alabama -built mid-size sedan landed at No. 39 on the AMI list, and Hyundai is currently offering $1,500 to $2,000 off in most markets, depending on trim level. Shoppers who finance at standard rates through Hyundai can get another $500 off in most regions. Alternatively, creditworthy shoppers can get 0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000 bonus cash and in some regions, deferred payments for the first 90 days on a variety of Sonata trims. Offers in most regions exclude the Sonata N Line. Cars.com data shows the Hyundai Sonata is averaging 95 days on dealer lots , meaning shoppers should find a good supply of this mid-size sedan. Factory discount: $1,500 to $2,000 in most areas, excluding financing bonuses Approximate price after savings: $23,500 to $33,500 in most areas Approximate factory savings: 5-7% in most areas Offer ends: July 6



The -built mid-size sedan landed at No. 39 on the AMI list, and Hyundai is currently offering to off in most markets, depending on trim level. Shoppers who finance at standard rates through Hyundai can get another off in most regions. Alternatively, creditworthy shoppers can get 0% financing for 60 months plus bonus cash and in some regions, deferred payments for the first 90 days on a variety of Sonata trims. Offers in most regions exclude the Sonata N Line. Cars.com data shows the Hyundai Sonata is , meaning shoppers should find a good supply of this mid-size sedan. Toyota Avalon. Assembled in Georgetown, Ky. , Toyota's full-size sedan sees $1,500 to $2,000 off in most areas, though some deals require shoppers to finance at standard rates through Toyota. In most areas, shoppers who finance or lease their Avalon can also get another $1,000 , although some areas restrict the bonus to select trims. Alternatively, creditworthy shoppers can get 0.9% financing for 60 months in most regions, though a few areas have higher rates or no offers at all. Factory discount: $1,500 to $2,000 in most areas, excluding financing bonuses Approximate price after savings: $35,000 to $44,500 Approximate factory savings: 3-5% Offer ends: July 6

Assembled in , Toyota's full-size sedan sees to off in most areas, though some deals require shoppers to finance at standard rates through Toyota. In most areas, shoppers who finance or lease their Avalon can also get another , although some areas restrict the bonus to select trims. Alternatively, creditworthy shoppers can get 0.9% financing for 60 months in most regions, though a few areas have higher rates or no offers at all.

Americans Take to the Road en Masse This Independence Day Weekend

As some Americans look to buy cars, many others plan to get out of town. In fact, 59% anticipate traveling this weekend (up from 56% for July Fourth in 2020), and of that group, 90% plan to travel by car.2 As vaccinations continue to roll out and pandemic restrictions roll back, 62% of travelers plan to get as far away from their house as possible. Of all survey respondents, 56% reported being fully vaccinated2, up from 40% just before Memorial Day weekend.3

To learn more about the recent Fourth of July survey, great deals and other car-buying tips, please visit Cars.com. For more on the 2021 AMI, please visit Cars.com/american-made-index/.

1 Cars.com survey conducted June 24-25, 2021; 1,013 responses.

2 Cars.com survey conducted June 23, 2021; 1,013 responses.

3 Cars.com's survey conducted May 8-11, 2021; 1,365 responses

