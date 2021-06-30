Guidewire and Hexaware Expand Partnership to the AMER Region

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a fast-growing global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, announced that it is expanding its alliance with Guidewire to the Americas (AMER) region. Hexaware becomes a great choice for successful implementation, considering its customer-centric approach and domain expertise. Hexaware has been working with multiple clients in the AMER region to help them implement Guidewire to enable their digital transformations.

Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in EMEA and APAC. With over 20 years of experience working with P&C insurers, Hexaware has developed value-add solutions and technology offerings that enable insurers to accelerate the adoption of Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, including digital capabilities, by increasing speed to implementation, mitigating execution risk, and lowering costs. Hexaware helps insurers migrate to Guidewire Cloud and build true digital capabilities.

Leroy Llamas, IT Applications Manager, New Mexico Mutual Casualty Company, says, "Hexaware assisted us in implementing the customer portal for our ClaimCenter implementation. This has helped our claimants to seamlessly submit claims, retrieve past claims details, and manage documentation related to their claims. The Hexaware team provided excellent support and guidance for this project throughout the engagement. Hexaware is a great team to work with."

Hexaware has supported Guidewire's customer success in APAC and EMEA. By expanding this partnership to the AMER region, Hexaware seeks to grow its Guidewire-led transformation capabilities to serve insurers with outcome-driven digital solutions.

Hexaware's Guidewire practice has been evolving to deliver state-of-the-art solutions and accelerators to boost the digital capabilities of insurers. The company offers accessible, accurate, empathetic, intuitive, quick, and reliable services that exceed user expectations at all touchpoints.

Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware said, "We have effectively collaborated with Guidewire and helped insurance customers on their digital transformation journeys in Europe and APAC. The North American insurance market is going through a consolidation and product innovation phase and it needs a partner that understands the need for digitization, integration, and straight-through processing. Hexaware is excited to bring the automation and cloud-first approach to our customers in North America through a partnership with Guidewire, aligned to a joint vision of the continued transformation of P&C insurance in North America."

