IGT Wins "Casino Supplier of the Year" in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IGT Wins "Casino Supplier of the Year" in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company earns top honor for gaming suppliers in highly lauded global awards program

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 30, 2021

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards London program.

IGT_Logo.jpg

Powered by Gambling Insider magazine, the Global Gaming Awards London is an annual, EMEA-focused awards program that recognizes excellence and performance across the casino gaming industry. Winners were selected by a panel of 50 gaming industry CEOs and announced via an online ceremony on June 28, 2021.

"IGT winning Casino Supplier of the Year in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards London is a byproduct of our commitment to our customers' success and leadership in delivering performance-driving innovation and service across our entire solutions portfolio," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "In a year full of unique challenges and opportunities, the business discipline, pioneering spirit and unbreakable focus of IGT employees worldwide enabled us to continue supplying industry-leading products and services to our global customers."

"Despite a difficult 2020 for the industry, IGT maintained its position as a leading global casino supplier. After a period of closures, casinos had to rely on suppliers more than ever so they could welcome back customers with new, exciting products. This well-deserved award reinforces IGT's commitment to delivering the best products and services," said Julian Perry, Gambling Insider Chief Operating Officer.

For more information on the Global Gaming Awards London, click here. For more information on IGT visit igt.com. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

# # #

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

favicon.png?sn=LA28165&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-wins-casino-supplier-of-the-year-in-2021-global-gaming-awards-london-301322701.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28165&Transmission_Id=202106300645PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28165&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment