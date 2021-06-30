Logo
Comscore Signs Agreement with TheWrap for Digital Audience Measurement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement to provide TheWrap, the leading digital-first news organization covering the business of entertainment and media via digital, print and live events, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement. The agreement includes access to Comscore's Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, which combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with advanced audience information to drive relevant advertising opportunities.

With the mantra "We're not in the business. We cover the business." TheWrap is one of the premier news entities offering behind-the-scenes access to everything that's happening in Hollywood.

"We are excited to begin working with TheWrap team and help them with advanced insights that can optimize audience engagement and maximize their revenue opportunities," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, and time spent.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About The Wrap News Inc
The Wrap News Inc. is the leading digital-first news organization covering the business of entertainment and media via digital, print and live events. Launched in 2009 by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman, Founder & CEO, TheWrap's independent voice, metabolism for breaking news and investigative stories makes TheWrap.com a key destination for producers, directors, studios & networks executive, agents, managers and talent. TheWrap's subscription service, WrapPRO, offers in-depth reporting and analysis for executives and industry insiders. TheWrap's tentpole events help to galvanize the industry and connect us to a worldwide audience of influential decision-makers and up-and-comers striving to join them.

TheWrap has won multiple awards for its journalism, including the best online news website at the L.A. Press Club's SoCal Journalism Awards in 2018, 2012 and 2009. In 2019, the site won two National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards for the multimedia package "#AfterMeToo: 12 Accusers Share What Happened Next, From Firing to More Trauma." In 2020, Sharon Waxman was honored as one of The Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs by Inc. Magazine.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ28435&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-signs-agreement-with-thewrap-for-digital-audience-measurement-301322772.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ28435&Transmission_Id=202106300700PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ28435&DateId=20210630
