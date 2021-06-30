Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children's Music Therapy Program

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today announced that it will be donating a portion of proceeds from certain of its ticket sales for the Highway 77 Music Festival to support the music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005230/en/

The Highway 77 Music Festival will take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Dan + Shay, Justin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay and Tyler Farr are among the headliners set to perform. Tickets can be purchased online by going to HOFVillage.com or by clicking here.

“Giving back to the Northeast Ohio community is an important foundational principle of our Company, and we are grateful to be in a position where we can support Cleveland Clinic Children’s music therapy program,” said Anne Graffice, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for HOFV. “Music is a universal outlet for healing and expressing emotion, and we look forward to the Highway 77 Music Festival supporting this important program for years to come.”

At Cleveland Clinic Children’s, music therapists combine music and therapeutic techniques to promote physical, emotional, social, developmental, or cognitive well-being of patients during hospitalization or treatment. In the hospital setting, music therapy goals might include decreasing anxiety or pain, improving coping skills, coping with a new diagnosis or hospitalization, improving mood, increasing relaxation or self-expression, providing developmental stimulation, providing emotional support, or providing procedural support.

“The generous support Cleveland Clinic Children's will receive from these proceeds will allow our music therapists to reach even more patients, giving our patients the opportunity to heal and grow through music which is something they love,” said Christine Bomberger, MT-BC, music therapist at Cleveland Clinic Children's.

WDJQ Q92, Northeast Ohio’s leading radio station for hit music, will also be supporting this partnership leading up to the Highway 77 Music Festival. The goal of all parties is to support the music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in an effort to help more children experience the healing powers of music and ease the recovery process.

"In working to support the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls and their mission to bring live music back to the stage in Canton, our teams came up with a way to help fund the music therapy program that benefits kids across northeast Ohio receiving treatment at Cleveland Clinic Children's,” said Lauren Capo, Operations Director at WDJQ Q92. “Everyone can identify with music being a way to connect, relax and heal during tough times and from a station perspective we want to keep that music playing in Northeast Ohio. We're just happy that we have incredible resources locally like the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls and Cleveland Clinic Children's to make that possible."

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About WDJQ Q92

WDJQ Q92 is a 50,000 watt, Top 40 station and is Canton’s Hit Music Station. It is also NE Ohio’s first FM radio station and Stark County’s only locally owned FM/AM station group. Stream online at: www.q92radio.com or visit on social media at www.facebook.com%2Fq92radio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005230/en/