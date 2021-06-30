Ambrx Appoints Sonja Nelson as Chief Financial Officer

​Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics, today announced the appointment of Sonja Nelson to Chief Financial Officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Sonja to Ambrx as we expand our executive team, in light of our ongoing expansion,” said Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Ambrx. “Sonja brings a breadth of experience in financial operations, planning and strategy from within the biotechnology industry. Her arrival at Ambrx solidifies the company’s management team, and I look forward to leaning on her experience as we transition into the next stages of our company’s development.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Tian and the Ambrx team for welcoming me to the company. I’m excited to be joining Ambrx and impressed by the strength of the company’s development pipeline, and the underlying technology behind it,” said Ms. Nelson. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in the public biotech sector to help provide Ambrx with the financial optionality it needs to further its development pipeline.”

Ms. Nelson is an experienced financial executive, who joins Ambrx with 10 years of executive experience within the biotechnology industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer at NantKwest, now ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX). Prior to NantKwest, Ms. Nelson was Vice President, Corporate Controller for AltheaDx. Previously, Ms. Nelson served as Corporate Controller at Cadence Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CADX, which was acquired by Mallinckrodt plc). Ms. Nelson also served as Director, General Accounting at Cricket Communications, Inc. (acquired by AT&T) between 2008 and 2012. She started her career at KPMG and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with specialization in taxation and auditing from the University of Applied Sciences in Pforzheim, Germany. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Ambrx

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, the company has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Sino Biopharma, and NovoCodex, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For additional information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Ambrx’s plans, the future development and potential of Ambrx’s product candidates, and expected contributions of Ms. Nelson. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks associated with preclinical and clinical development, whether Ambrx will be able to access sufficient funding to execute its business plan, the fact that future clinical results may be inconsistent with prior results, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Ambrx’s registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ambrx specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

