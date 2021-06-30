Logo
ICE Announces that ICE Trade Vault is Approved by the SEC as a Security-Based Swap Data Repository

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (

NYSE:ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Trade Vault, ICE’s Trade Repository located in the United States, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a security-based swap data repository (SDR) and securities information processor (SIC).

With this approval, ICE Trade Vault can now operate as a registered SDR for security-based swap (SBS) transactions in credit derivatives.

ICE Trade Vault provides transparency to the SBS market and publicly disseminates trade information. Since launch, ICE Trade Vault and ICE Trade Vault Europe have collectively accepted more than 4.5 billion trades across energy, agricultural commodities, metals, credit, interest rates and equity derivatives.

“This approval from the SEC means that we can now offer customers trade reporting services for single-name credit derivatives in the U.S. and further expand the regulatory jurisdictions to which we offer services,” said Melissa Ratnala, Chief Operating Officer of ICE Trade Vault.

Through ICE’s trading platform and clearing houses, as well as through ICE eConfirm, ICE's industry-leading electronic trade confirmation service, ICE simplifies trade data reporting requirements, helping customers achieve efficient and cost-effective compliance with reporting regulations. ICE eConfirm provides fast, accurate and legally binding confirmations for the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

ICE Trade Vault is already registered to provide trade repository services under the CFTC's Dodd-Frank Act, UK EMIR, the Canadian Provincial Rules and Policies, and the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) REMIT as a Registered Reporting Mechanism (RRM).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005562r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005562/en/

