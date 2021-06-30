Allied Esports Launches AE Studios to Expand Original Content Development and Production Services

Allied+Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today announced the launch of AE Studios, a new division that will serve as the original content development, storytelling and production services arm of Allied Esports for partners in need of a turnkey solution outside of esports tournament operations and broadcasts.

Through AE Studios, Allied Esports will leverage its years of digital content creation, experienced global production team and world-class facilities, including HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and its production studio in Hamburg, Germany, to design and produce digital-first projects for clients and partners spanning a variety of industries, such as gaming, entertainment, pop culture, music and sports.

“After years of parachuting into people’s lives through esports, we are in a prime position to serve our wide-ranging list of clients with creative solutions that tell an engaging narrative outside of pure gaming competition, with professional, experienced, digital-first production,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “As the world continues to use content to reach ever-growing audiences, AE Studios has the potential, with its unique foundation, to be a leader in entertainment production for years to come.”

AE Studios’ first official project is the live production of CelebriTee Showdown on Twitch Sports. The interactive content series will feature celebrities in-studio competing head-to-head on the virtual versions of some of the top golf courses in the world, while streamers participate from home on the desktop or mobile version of the game.

CelebriTee Showdown is produced by veteran entertainment executive producer Damon Harman and hosted by Noor Jehangir (%40iamNoorJ), who is also the host of Allied Esports’ weekly Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament, Saturday Night Speedway, at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

The first season of CelebriTee Showdown is streamed live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. PDT through July 21 exclusively at twitch.tv%2Ftwitchsports. Fans can also follow CelebriTee Showdown on Instagram %40celebriteeshowdown.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with global properties, live events and production services that elevate creators, competition and content.

Allied Esports owns and operates HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports facility and the company’s global flagship venue, as well as the Allied Esports Trucks, the first 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas. Members of the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports venue affiliate program, span North America, Europe, China and Australia, including the internationally celebrated Fortress Melbourne.

Allied Esports produces competitive community and professional esports and gaming events, including popular proprietary tournament brands Frags, Knockdown, Saturday Night Speedway and the Legend Series; original co-branded programs like the Simon Cup; and custom tournaments such as Trovo Titans.

AE Studios, Allied Esports’ original content development and production services division, is a leader in storytelling beyond competition through live streamed productions across a variety of industries. With studios in Las Vegas and Hamburg, Germany, AE Studios has created and executed original and white label productions for top brands in sports, entertainment, tech, pop culture and gaming.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow %40AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

