Citrix® Presents 2021 Partner Innovation Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Citrix® Presents 2021 Partner Innovation Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

As we slowly emerge from the most uncertain times the world has ever seen, one thing is clear: people are not going back to working the way they did. The future of work lies in flexible models that empower employees to work when, where and how they need to perform at their best. And today, Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) recognized a group of innovative organizations who are leveraging digital workspace solutions to deliver it as part of its 2021+Innovation+Awards+for+Partners+program.

“The modern workforce demands a modern environment in which they have simple, secure and reliable access to the tools and information they need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done,” said Mark Palomba, Chief Operating Officer, Sales and Service, Citrix. “Our global+ecosystem+of+partners understand this and we are pleased to recognize their efforts to deliver solutions that enable companies to create the space their employees need to succeed.”

Designed to showcase partners who use Citrix technology to break new ground, solve unprecedented problems and uplift their communities, the Citrix Innovation Awards for Partners program generated scores of nominations from around the globe. Three finalists were selected based on their innovative thinking and results achieved, including:

Logicalis+Australia, a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services that helped Peninsula+Health quickly adopt a mass+remote+work+strategy in the face of COVID-19 that kept staff and clinicians safe and able to deliver exceptional patient care without disruption.

RawWorks, a consultancy whose mission is to make the Netherlands work faster and smarter, that assisted the municipality of Hollands Kroon in creating a digital+work-from-anywhere+environment through which its employees could continue to deliver critical services to constituents throughout the pandemic.

Third+Octet, a Canadian provider of work solutions designed to improve engagement, productivity and profit for its clients, that enabled The University of Toronto Mississauga to+offer+remote+lab+sessions so that students could continue classes while its campus was locked down.

By popular vote, RawWorks was selected as the 2021 winner.

“Through its out-of-the box thinking and strategic implementation of Citrix technology, RawWorks is changing the game for Hollands Kroon, and its customers worldwide,” Palomba said. “We are inspired by their vision and pleased to recognize their efforts with the 2021 Innovation for Partners Award.”

To learn more about Citrix Partners and how they can help you power a better way to work, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005076r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005076/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment