Turtle Beach Announces Long-Term Partnership With GLSEN to Support LGBTQ+ Gamers

Leading gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle+Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) announced a partnership with GLSEN to support GLSEN’s efforts to ensure all students feel safe and supported, regardless of sexual orientation or identity. Turtle Beach and GLSEN recognize that support for the LGBTQ+ community is more than a one-month effort but takes ongoing and continuous work to ensure inclusivity for all. In that spirit, Turtle Beach and GLSEN will be working closely together over the next year to support LGBTQ+ students in the classroom and in any of their virtual experiences while gaming. Additionally, there will be opportunities for Turtle Beach employees and influencers to engage with the organization and students to amplify the two organizations’ combined initiatives. GLSEN joins other foundations and organizations that Turtle Beach actively supports to bring more inclusion to underrepresented communities in gaming.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005366/en/

Turtle Beach and GLSEN partner to support LGBTQ+ students in the classroom and in their experiences while gaming.

“A gamer is a gamer, period, and the enthusiasm and level of play for all gamers should only be defined by their love of the game,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach. “We wanted to find a way to make a long-term difference that extends far beyond Pride month and GLSEN’s focus on children and students is a perfect fit as part of our ongoing efforts with leading organizations to support diversity and inclusion in gaming.”

“Gaming has become a highly social activity so inclusion is essential in order to provide everybody an opportunity to enjoy their time while playing. Today’s students use their time online as an opportunity to not only reach a level of mastery in a game but also as a way to bond with friends and learn about others,“ notes Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Interim Executive Director of GLSEN. "To have the support and backing of a gaming industry leader like Turtle Beach means the world to the kids we are supporting, and it ensures that messages and programs we develop will be heard more broadly. More kids will be valued and respected in all the communities they are a part of no matter if they are digital or physical in nature. We thank the team at Turtle Beach for their support and we look forward to achieving great things together.

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive learning environments for all. GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of race, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K-12 schools, via action at the national, state, and local level. Since 1990, GLSEN has improved conditions for LGBTQ+ students across the United States, helped launch an international movement to address LGBTQ+ issues in education, and is committed to the advancement of its mission and the greater good to equity and justice, specifically racial, gender and disability justice in K-12 education.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005366/en/