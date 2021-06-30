Q India Announces Five Exclusive Comedy Series

PR Newswire

July and August Releases Feature Fast Rising YouTube Stars Rochit Rojha and Ridhu Pidhu

Channel Averages Over 45 GRP for 11 Consecutive Weeks

MUMBAI and TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc.(TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has announced that five new exclusive comedy series featuring several of India's fastest growing YouTube stars will be launching in July and August 2021. New series include the eponymous Rochit Rojha, a YouTube sensation who has accumulated over 8 million subscribers and nearly 2 billion views on YouTube and the popular young brother and sister duo, Ridhu Pidhu, featuring two of YouTube India's fastest growing young stars. In addition, The Q also secured exclusive rights to hit social comedy series Chu Chu Ke Funs, Yogesh Kathuria and Dum Laga ke Hasna.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented "This is another huge content win for the channel as we continue to lock up top social stars with TV series exclusively available on The Q. Our programming and acquisitions team led by Sunder Aaron and Tanya Shukla is delivering hit shows from social media stars with millions and millions of followers. That is driving our success to date and we aren't satisfied averaging 45 GRP and know that these deals will drive our future growth. Their instincts for developing and acquiring series, whether the genre is comedy, animation, cooking, travel or anything else, is key to tapping into the pulse of the social generation of India that is loving our channel and driving ratings and revenue. We fully expect more hits will surface from this latest batch of new shows."

Comedy has proven to be a big winner for Q India which has now averaged over 45 GRP (Gross Rating Points as measured by BARC...the "Nielsen of India") for 11 consecutive weeks. Number one rated comedy series Baklol, has accelerated a push to offer The Q fan base more comedy programming throughout the summer season. The company is continually developing new series based on viewership data and ratings as it solidifies its audience base and list of blue chip advertising partnerships. Hit programming is the key driver for success of all major channels historically and the company is committed to a strategy to develop and license series from an ever growing library of content from India's top social media stars.

Upcoming exclusive comedy series launching in July and August include:

Rachit Rojha: Sibling and gender differences with a laugh and a smile

Ridhu Pidhu: Two of YouTube India's youngest new stars and their family hijinx

Chu Chu Ke Funs: Navnit and friends find the humor in love and friendships

Yogesh Kathuria: Ever wondered what Indian fathers are like? Find out here!

Dum Laga Ke Hasna: Doing anything for love and money...including marrying a friend!

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 52.96 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in May 2021. With a growing library of over 1100 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

