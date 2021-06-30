DELIC Labs Announces Partnership Agreement with Agilent Technologies

PR Newswire

Co-Marketing Partnership to Expand Reach of Both Companies in the Cannabis and Analytics Space

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC ) (OTCQB: DELCF ), the leading psychedelic wellness platform today announced that its subsidiary, DELIC Labs , has entered into a partnership agreement with Agilent, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Under the agreement, Agilent will refer its clients interested in cannabis and hemp analytics and new product development to DELIC Labs and in turn, DELIC Labs will recommend Agilent analytical equipment to its clients looking to purchase new systems. Both companies will participate in sales and marketing initiatives, referrals and instrument training.

"Partnering with Agilent, the dominant global analytics experts, is a powerful step for DELIC Labs and brings our cannabis and hemp experience to their broad range of clients, including large pharmaceutical companies," said DELIC Labs founder and CEO Dr. Markus Roggen. "Our combined expertise will help solve many issues for those exploring the cannabis industry and developing new and unique products to serve an increasingly growing consumer and patient base."

"Agilent is well-regarded as the premier scientific destination for analytical science and we are honored to collaborate with them through our team at DELIC Labs," said Matt Stang, Delic CEO and co-founder. "Delic is committed to bringing innovative natural wellness remedies to the general public and this partnership will open up enterprise opportunities for pioneering companies."

"We continually strive to meet the needs of our customers and there has been a significant interest in cannabis and hemp analytics as well as new product development," said Greg Kozadjian, Emerging Markets, Business Development, Agilent Technologies. "Partnering with the team at DELIC Labs is a natural fit as they are at the forefront of legal cannabis analytics and research. We are excited to leverage their domain expertise."

About DELIC Labs (formerly Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.)

DELIC Labs is a federally licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and founded by award-winning chemists, Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Glenn Sammis, DELIC Labs uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to develop IP, produce novel products for patients, and advance the cannabis and psychedelic wellness industries. Part of the DELIC Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, DELIC Labs powers innovation and treatment options with an ever-expanding line of unique and high-quality products for markets that allow legal cannabis and psychedelic-based care.

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, Delic Labs (formerly Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.), the first licensed entity by Health Canada to conduct research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, MeetDelic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers (under binding acquisition agreement), one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a broad network whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the wellness and psychedelics industries.

