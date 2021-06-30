Logo
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Nashville Expansion With Barrett, Stevenson Hires

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI) announced today that Andrew Barrett and Samuel Stevenson have joined the Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB) team, representing the growing Knoxville-based bank in Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region. The announcement was made by William E. "Bill" Edwards III, MCB president and chief executive officer.

Barrett, a graduate of the University of Tennessee—Knoxville with a degree in finance, has been named senior vice president and relationship manager for the bank. With more than 10 years of commercial banking experience, he will concentrate on private and commercial business development as the bank expands into the Middle Tennessee market.

Stevenson, who has both an undergraduate finance degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee—Knoxville, joins MCB as a credit analyst and portfolio manager. He has experience in commercial, consumer and mortgage lending, as well as treasury service, and will support MCB's commercial and private banking portfolio in the Middle Tennessee area.

"We are excited to launch our expansion into the high-growth markets of Williamson County," Edwards expressed in the announcement. "Our state-of-the-art technology and relentless focus on Responsive Relationship Banking have built a distinctive reputation that we believe sets MCB apart. Andrew and Samuel are the first to join our Williamson County team, but we anticipate additional hires as Mountain Commerce Bank begins its expansion into the Middle Tennessee market."

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through five branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

favicon.png?sn=FL24771&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-announces-nashville-expansion-with-barrett-stevenson-hires-301320421.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL24771&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL24771&DateId=20210630
