SeaChange International Taps Feintuch Communications as its Global PR Agency

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SeaChange International Taps Feintuch Communications as its Global PR Agency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and BOSTON, June 30, 2021

NEW YORK and BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms and streaming enablement for cable operators and content owners worldwide, has selected Feintuch Communications as its global public relations agency.

feintuch_communications.jpg

SeaChange provides innovative technology solutions designed to enable premium video experiences. Its core services include a cloud-based over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform for the booming streaming media market; a video delivery platform for cable TV operators; and an advanced ad insertion platform for both the cable and streaming markets. The Company works with domestic and international providers on four continents.

"The market for streaming content is growing exponentially, making 2021 an important year for SeaChange and our media and content partners," said Robert Pons, Executive Chairman, SeaChange. "After establishing a new leadership team and heightening our focus on our evolving business, we believe the time is right to more broadly communicate our value proposition and vision for the future of the streaming and broadcasting industries. That's why we retained the services of Feintuch Communications which has extensive background and experience in the broadcast, advertising and technology markets."

"SeaChange has an impressive pedigree in the broadcasting and streaming industries with solid technology and an entrepreneurial excitement in its management team," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "We look forward to implementing a broad trade and business communications campaign and helping it to build its global business."

Feintuch Communications' SeaChange team is led by Feintuch and Doug Wright, senior account director. The firm has represented numerous organizations in related markets including NCSolutions (advertising effectiveness), HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI technology) and ZeeVee (intelligent AV distribution).

About SeaChange International, Inc.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video streaming service to manage, curate and monetize their linear and on demand content across all major device platforms such as Smart-TVs, mobile devices, and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange's video streaming platform is available here.

About Feintuch Communications
Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

SeaChange_International_Incorporated_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY28533&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seachange-international-taps-feintuch-communications-as-its-global-pr-agency-301322977.html

SOURCE Feintuch Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY28533&Transmission_Id=202106300830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY28533&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment