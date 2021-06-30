Telit Announces FCC Certification of Modules for Anterix's 900MHz Band Network

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Telit Announces FCC Certification of Modules for Anterix's 900MHz Band Network

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- This latest certification represents another important milestone for Telit in the support of utilities, transportation and other critical infrastructure industries

- The approval adds to Telit's extensive portfolio of certifications for its ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules on both LTE-M and NB-IoT across numerous MNO networks in the U.S.

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 30, 2021

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are certified by the FCC for use on the Anterix U.S. 900 MHz network frequency, with other modules expected soon. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit: https://contact.telit.com/private-900-mhz-cellular-consultation.

Telit_Logo.jpg

Geared toward private LTE for critical infrastructure, the 900 MHz FCC certification for Anterix's spectrum represents another important milestone for Telit in the support of utilities, transportation and other critical infrastructure industries. The ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are already FCC-approved for both LTE-M and NB-IoT across numerous MNO networks in the U.S. And now, the U.S. 900 MHz broadband service band is part of Telit's global configuration and FCC certifications.

"Today's announcement further expands the utility industry's ability to leverage the tremendous benefits of 900 MHz private LTE, a foundational element of a reliable and secure electric grid," said Carlos L'Abbate, Chief Technology and Engineering Officer, Anterix. "As Anterix continues to collaborate with Telit to help achieve their vision beyond these milestone agreements, we believe this collaboration will also drive the utility sector's collective adoption of 900 MHz private LTE."

The ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are based on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem for worldwide LTE-M and NB-IoT operations including the U.S. 900 MHz band. Additional certifications for the U.S. 900 MHz band are in process for Telit's modules based on the Qualcomm® 9207 LTE modem.

"The low-power Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is purpose-built and ideally suited for critical infrastructure applications with on-chip compute, communication and security capabilities," said Vieri Vanghi, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "We are pleased to work with Anterix and Telit in enabling reliable and secure private LTE networks based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem for LTE-M and NB-IoT operations."

"Securing FCC certification of our ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules for use on Anterix's spectrum provides customers with expanded offerings for private IoT networks and is an important achievement to unlock private LTE for critical infrastructure applications," said Jitender Vohra, Director of Product Marketing, North America, Telit. "We've been touting this as the year of massive IoT and with a growing number of utilities, transportation and other critical infrastructure industries deploying IoT applications and services, we are pleased to be collaborating with Anterix to provide a beneficial solution."

About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm 9205 and Qualcomm 9207 are a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA28208&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-announces-fcc-certification-of-modules-for-anterixs-900mhz-band-network-301322545.html

SOURCE Telit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28208&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28208&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment