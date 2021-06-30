Curiosity Ink Media to Premiere Graphic Novel Thunderous in Launch of New Original Intellectual Property Franchise

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Ink Media, the original multiplatform entertainment company for kids and families – which recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: GROM) – today announced plans to kick-off an original intellectual property (IP) franchise, Thunderous, about a young Indigenous American's journey to appreciate her family's prized heritage. The franchise will first premiere as graphic novel for young readers and serve as a launch point for future publishing opportunities as well as potential brand extensions including consumer products, a recurring TV series and or feature film. The franchise was unveiled by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer.

Thunderous centers on Kimimela, a Colorado teenager who fails to see a connection between her family's Indigenous culture and her life in the modern world, resulting in tension with her grandmother, a proud champion of the family's heritage. As the story progresses, Kimimela soon finds herself transported to a Spirit World before she begins to recognize how understanding her cultural teachings are the very tools she needs to survive and return home. The book version of Thunderous dovetails into Curiosity's recently announced publishing program to develop a slate of printed content rooted in Curiosity's original IP, as well as cultivating print titles on behalf of other entertainment brands.

"Indigenous culture organically lends itself to wonderful storytelling opportunities that can engage young readers and introduce them to a world that too often goes overlooked in entertainment," explains Hicks. "Forming an alliance with Indigenous culture contributors, our aim with Thunderous is to deliver even more storytelling content on this rich history and share its important traditions and beliefs to a broader audience. Through the eyes of our dynamic characters, readers will discover a world that is both relatable and transformative."

Darren Marks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grom added, "We're excited by the potential contribution from projects like Thunderous, which our acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media brings firmly into the Grom family. Under the creative control of Russell Hicks, former Nickelodeon Animation President, monetizing the tremendous IP that we currently have is a centerpiece of our business strategy, and Thunderous is another big step in that direction."

Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation,, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

