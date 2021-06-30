Logo
Golden Nugget Online Gaming to be the Official National Casino Partner of The Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021 and 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

GoldenNuggetCasino.com Tees-Off A Multi-Year Partnership Commitment.

PR Newswire

DETROIT, June 30, 2021

DETROIT, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) and Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced a partnership making GoldenNuggetCasino.com the Official National Casino Partner of the 2021 & 2022 tournament. This year's tournament will be held from July 1st - 4th at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. GNOG will have on-site branding and will be giving away premier golf bags, all-inclusive hospitality upgrades to Club 1899, prizes, Golden Lines odds boosts on wagers placed during the tournament, and an exclusive promotional casino & sportsbook bonus for tournament attendees.

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic has drawn 156 of the world's best golfers including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, and Matthew Wolf, to name a few. The third annual tournament at the historic Detroit Golf Course will be nationally broadcast on PGA Live, Golf Channel, and CBS over the July 4th weekend. GNOG sportsbook will be hosting their Golden Lines odds boosts, featuring the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where wagers placed on the tournament will receive boosted odds.

Samir Banerjee, Director Marketing, GNOG said, "We are proud to partner with the prestigious Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in 2021 and 2022. Our continued commitment to making an impact in local communities perfectly aligns with the mission of the Rocket Mortgage Giving Fund by hosting a world-class PGA Tour event that benefits the Detroit community, and connects the golfing community with a world-class online casino and sportsbook experience at GoldenNuggetCasino.com."

About the Rocket Mortgage Classic
The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first PGA TOUR event ever held in the city of Detroit, and has continued to make a positive and lasting impact on the city and its residents through its multi-year Changing the Course campaign, established in 2020 to end the digital divide in Detroit and ensure digital accessibility for all city residents. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was the most awarded event during the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season, being recognized for "Best Special Event" (then known as the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge) and "Best Tournament Sales" as well as being honored with the first "Fair Way Award" for its diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information is available at RocketMortgageClassic.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@RocketClassic).

About GNOG
Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor Roulette to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted Operator of the Year award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

favicon.png?sn=DA28854&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-nugget-online-gaming-to-be-the-official-national-casino-partner-of-the-rocket-mortgage-classic-in-2021-and-2022-301322837.html

SOURCE Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA28854&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA28854&DateId=20210630
