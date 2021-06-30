Children's Hospital & Medical Center Adopts Innovative Philips Cloud-Based Enterprise Imaging Solution to Advance Precision Diagnosis

Royal+Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, one of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals, is adopting a full suite of Philips cloud-based enterprise imaging informatics solutions across radiology, cardiology and subspecialties as part of their ongoing pursuit of quality patient care and improved outcomes. These solutions will provide advanced visualization, more efficient workflows, insightful reporting, simplified archiving, robust decision support analytics and real-time telehealth collaboration. Moreover, as a scalable, vendor-agnostic platform, the system will support interoperability that provides clinicians with a more complete picture to help increase diagnostic confidence.

As a premier children’s hospital serving five states and more than 150,00 children annually, Children’s is committed to patient care and clinical excellence, and continually looks to improve their patient and staff experience. This is exemplified by their new Hubbard Center for Children, which will be home to an expanded Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Cardiac Care Center. Through their 2017 long-term+strategic+partnership+with+Philips, Children’s continues to adopt best-in-class and connected Philips technology solutions, including the latest in enterprise diagnostic informatics (EDI) solutions, which provide a comprehensive, modular set of advanced software and informatics, tailored to their needs. These solutions combine deep clinical and informatics expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams and data across entire health systems. The visualization and analysis applications use artificial intelligence to support the clinician at the point of care by providing clinical insights and improving collaboration among clinical teams.

“We know that dealing with a child’s healthcare issue is one of the most difficult times for the families that we support, often far from home and having to entrust their child’s care to us. This is why we want to ensure they are getting world-class care by adopting the latest care-enabling technologies,” said Jerry Vuchak, chief information officer for Children’s. “Working with Philips, we are engaging on a more strategic level, being proactive in driving innovation, integration and standardization. Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive view of patient data to further aid clinical decision making that can have a meaningful impact on diagnosis and treatment and improve outcomes - something we are committed to for the children and families we serve.”

In addition, Children’s will be implementing Philips+PerformanceBridge, a real-time data insight platform to provide additional diagnostic imaging workflow and asset optimization to help improve productivity and reduce costs. Like the other diagnostic imaging solutions in the Philips portfolio, PerformanceBridge is vendor-agnostic to provide the Children’s team a view into all of their imaging assets and to help increase operational efficiency while helping support planning for the needs of patient populations.

“We want to help leading health systems like Children’s Hospital & Medical Center provide the best possible care for their patients, helping to deliver on our mission to improve 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030,” said Vitor Rocha, Chief Philips North America, member of the Executive Committee Royal Philips. “By taking a systems approach and providing end-to-end solutions, we can help break down data silos and tailor these solutions to the unique needs of their patients, transforming how care is delivered. Ultimately, this will lead to a better experience for their patients and families and clinical staff, but most importantly, enable more predictable diagnosis and better outcomes.”

Philips was recognized+by+KLAS+Research for its Image Management software (Vue PACS), which received recognition in this year’s %26lsquo%3BBest+in+KLAS+Awards%3A+Software+and+Services%26rsquo%3B+report. Philips Picture Archiving and Communication System (Vue PACS) is a scalable and modular image management solution that provides hospitals and related institutions with scalable (local and wide area) PACS functionalities. Philips’ Enterprise Imaging informatics portfolio supports hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to connect and optimize performance, improving the patient experience, health outcomes and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

For more information on Philips advanced EDI solutions, please visit Philips+Enterprise+Diagnostic+Informatics. And visit the DIAM+%28Digital+Imaging+Adoption+Model%29+assessment for detail on embracing maturity models to realize precision diagnosis.

About Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric health care center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. Children’s is home to Nebraska’s only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state’s only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. A regional heart center, it also offers expertise in pediatric heart transplantation. Children’s is recognized as a 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in four pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Visit us online at ChildrensOmaha.org.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com%2Fnewscenter.

