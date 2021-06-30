Logo
Hardik Parekh, Former Head of Product Security at Splunk, Joins Five9 as Chief Information Security Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Five9%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer Hardik Parekh, an industry recognized executive with a track record of developing and maturing world-class security programs in enterprise companies including Intuit, Amazon, and Splunk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005221/en/

AC0E5A5A-5C92-4D56-AA5D-6A47CD8D8E4D_1_201_a.jpg

Hardik Parekh, Five9 CISO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Parekh joins Five9 at an exciting time in the company’s journey as we continue to grow our enterprise business and expand internationally,” said Panos Kozanian, Five9 EVP of Cloud Operations. “He brings two decades of global enterprise software experience, a builder mindset, and a proven track record of developing exceptional security teams while driving security and technology transformation at scale, all of which will help fuel our company trajectory and affirm our leadership in the cloud contact center space.”

Parekh joins Five9 from Rollbar, where, as Head of Information Security, he built information security, continuous compliance, and IT teams, and defined and implemented the business technology strategy and roadmap. In his previous role, as Head of Product Security at Splunk, he developed the product and infrastructure security and privacy strategy, which included on-premise, managed cloud, cloud-native platform/products, mobile products, premium applications and the application store. At Splunk, Parekh led DevSecOps transformation and delivered security at scale and speed.

Parekh also built a modern, highly automated Security Operations Center at Amazon’s Physical Retail Business Unit as CISO. He contributed to industry standards like OWASP Software Assurance Maturity Model, Building Security In Maturity Model, NIST Secure Software Development Framework, and SANS Top 25 Programming Errors.

Parekh will report directly to Kozanian. In his role, he will enhance and execute the companywide global cybersecurity strategy, ensuring a security minded, risk aware culture through training, Secure Development Lifecycle process implementation and automation.

“The opportunity to build on Five9’s reputation for delivering the most trusted and reliable cloud contact center is exciting,” Parekh said. “I am proud to join the company at a time of tremendous growth and innovation, and I look forward to partnering across the organization to advance a comprehensive, proactive security program.”

For more information, click+here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us %40Five9%2C LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That%26rsquo%3Bs+Genius+Podcast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005221r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005221/en/

