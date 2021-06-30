Nemaura Medical Announces Presentation on its Licensed Why WAIT Program During the American Diabetes Association 81st Annual Scientific Sessions

Loughborough, England, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces a presentation referring to its licensed Why WAIT® program at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Annual Scientific Sessions.



The Why WAIT program is an award-winning 12-week program to help patients manage their weight and diabetes conditions. The Why WAIT® program was developed by the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA and demonstrated long-term success. Healthimation Inc. currently has the exclusive license to develop a mobile version of Why WAIT® program. Nemaura Medical Inc. licensed the Why WAIT mobile application from Healthimation to be included in its BEAT® diabetes program. The Why WAIT® mobile application and telehealth were used in the virtual Why WAIT® program, which was compared in the study to the in-person Why WAIT®.

The study presented on June 28th showed no difference in clinical outcomes between virtual Why WAIT® and in-person Why WAIT® programs, where both resulted in equal weight loss of ~7% and similar reduction in A1C of ~1%.

Highlights from the presentation included:

The potentiality for group intervention through telemedicine or mobile health applications as a result of recent advances in digital health

Advantages of utilizing digital health applications for participants to maintain accurate records of their dietary, exercise and behavioural interventions, as well as inclusion of coaching modules that allow tracking of personal progress

Virtual multidisciplinary intensive lifestyle intervention programs using telemedicine and m-health are as effective as costly, in-person physical programming to improve body weight, A1C, blood pressure, lipid profiles and in reducing the number of hyperglycemic medications

The virtual Why WAIT® program can be scalable to overweight and obese people with diabetes, regardless of their locations and may be as successful as in-person programs

“Our BEAT® diabetes program, which combines our non-invasive glucose monitors with mobile Why WAIT® program from Healthimation, is an important advance in our understanding of effective diabetes management and prevention, and this presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions outlines the keys to their success,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “This validation is an important step towards validating our combined program, as we embark on a scalable growth plan. We look forward to continuing to provide updates on our progress.”

Nemaura has combined the mobile Why WAIT® progam with the company’s proBEAT™ non-invasive patch CGM (continuous glucose monitor) for enhanced behavioral change experience, to form its proprietary BEATdiabetes program. Developed at a major diabetes center in the U.S. over more than 15 years, the digital program curriculum implements the most advanced approach to nutrition, exercise, and behavioral change and has been clinically tested and has demonstrated many benefits to a patient’s overall health, including weight reduction, significant improvements in A1C, lipid profile, and blood pressure, and a reduction in medications taken.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company believes that it sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT™ in the US, risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT™, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT™ digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The FDA reserves the right to re-evaluate their decision that proBEAT™ qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

