CrowdStrike Wins 2021 Zscaler's Go-to-Market Technology Partner of the Year at ZenithLive

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it has been named the winner of the Go-to-Market Technology Partner of the Year Award at Zscaler’s 2021 ZenithLive Cloud Summit, which just concluded its global conferences in North America, EMEA and APJ.

This year, CrowdStrike was recognized for its innovative, cloud-native technology that secures endpoints and workloads beyond the perimeter, in the wake of COVID-19 and in the normalization of the ‘work from anywhere’ world. The CrowdStrike+Falcon® platform predicts and prevents modern threats, in cloud, on-prem, and within hybrid workforces, in real time through crowd-sourced telemetry, threat intelligence and AI-powered analytics. CrowdStrike Falcon’s single-agent architecture provides customers immediate time-to-value, better performance, and reduced cost and complexity in the expanding remote workforce.

The CrowdStrike, Zscaler Partnership

CrowdStrike and Zscaler remain fiercely dedicated in their joint mission to help customers around the world strengthen identity-centric and data-centric Zero Trust adoption to ensure all people, data, devices, workloads, and endpoints remain secured. This mission is extremely important in the shift to remote and hybrid work in the current, heightened threat landscape. CrowdStrike’s innovation has provided massive value to small businesses all the way up to large, global organizations as Falcon continuously monitors and proactively remediates advanced threats.

“We are honored to have received this accolade from such a strategic partner,” said Andy Horwitz, vice president, CrowdStrike Store and Technology Alliances. “CrowdStrike and Zscaler continue to empower customers in the increasingly complex threat landscape. Ensuring that security extends end-to-end across all identities, devices, networks and applications remains mission critical. We are committed to securing our joint customers and minimizing risks for organizations around the world.”

Recently, CrowdStrike+and+Zscaler announced a series of new integrations that deliver end-to-end security protection from the endpoint to the application. The integrations help joint customers strengthen security by providing an identity-centric and a data-centric Zero Trust approach, while improving both remote access experience for users and operational efficiency. Additionally through the integration, CrowdStrike’s Falcon X threat intelligence and Falcon Endpoint Protection device telemetry data is shared with Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange for seamless usage to provide stronger protection and increased visibility for joint customers.

CrowdStrike continues to be a leader in cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint protection. The Falcon+platform provides next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), IT hygiene and a 24/7 managed hunting service — all delivered via a single intelligent, lightweight agent. Falcon was designed with the ability to scale, leveraging the power of the cloud to meet the needs of any business and to outpace the limitations of legacy vendors.

