20th year commemorative Coffee Table book wins Gold at 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited ( SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider today announced that the Coffee Table book produced to commemorate their 20th year of listing on Nasdaq has won the Gold at the Asia Pacific Stevie awards 2021.

The innovatively packaged book in larger-than-standard size was a runaway winner in the Award for Innovation in Marketing or Sales Literature category with 32 judges voting for it and one judge commenting, “What's old is new again. Extremely innovative way of presenting the information”.

The entry titled “Reading a book is good for your eyes and our business” uses a nostalgic Tintin styled old-word storytelling that takes decision makers on a journey of Sify’s strengths, woven into a disparate teenage group’s discovery of their capabilities.

Chairman of Sify Technologies, Raju Vegesna, said, “We are delighted that our endeavor to interpret our marketing collaterals through our disruptive DNA has been recognized at the global level. This award proves that an incisive marketing narrative that sets itself away from the run-of-the-mill will undoubtedly draw attention to itself. To be recognized among the best in the business sets the bar higher for all future Sify marketing activities”.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Attachment

Praveen Krishna
Sify Technologies Limited
+91 9840926523
[email protected]
Nikhila Kesavan
20:20 Media
+91 9840124036
[email protected]
Shiwei Yin
Grayling Investor Relations
+1-646-284-9474
[email protected]
