Leading Pool Equipment Designer and Manufacturer Hayward Holdings Joins Russell 1000® Index

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced it was added as a member of the Russell 1000®Index, effective as of June 28, 2021, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The Russell 1000® Index measures the performance of the 1,000 largest companies in the Russell 3000® Index based on total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 1000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

“Inclusion in the Russell 1000® validates Hayward incredible work building the No. 1 most recognized and trusted brand with pool owners and pool professionals,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward Holdings. “For nearly 100 years, we’ve focused on pools and pool equipment creating innovative, sustainable products to keep pools at their best. This milestone is an ongoing step in our journey as a public company as we generate broader awareness for Hayward and continue to create stakeholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 1000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE+Russell+website.

About Hayward Industries, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

