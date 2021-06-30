EXL Expands Collaboration with AWS to Scale Migration of Enterprise Business Processes to the Cloud

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EXL Expands Collaboration with AWS to Scale Migration of Enterprise Business Processes to the Cloud

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with AWS to help EXL clients operationalize AI, Analytics, Automation and Cloud technologies within enterprise business processes to achieve the promise of the data-driven enterprise.

Large corporations have struggled to operationalize data-driven technologies like AI, Analytics, Automation and cloud due to legacy technology, process design and data flows. EXL is addressing these challenges through its powerful AI Operating System architecture, known as AI:OS. EXL’s AI:OS offerings integrate cutting-edge cloud-native AI solutions with deep domain expertise and process transition experience to deliver a cloud receiving center for business processes that has the following four attributes.

  • Access to clean data by locating AI solutions upstream of legacy environments
  • Redesigned data-driven process workflow with embedded analytics
  • Improved scalability and access through cloud-native architecture
  • Enabling employees to operate at the “top of their license”

“Our clients aspire to deliver experience at the speed of desire for their end customers – they want to proactively address customer issues, make services available on-demand and personalize every interaction. Such speed can only be achieved by leveraging AI Analytics and the cloud,” said Ankor Rai, Chief Digital Officer, EXL. “AWS capabilities are critical for us to meet the aggressive transformation timelines and impact expectations of our clients.”

EXL is also leveraging AWS infrastructure and AWS Training & Certification services to accelerate the development and deployment of domain-specific cloud solutions across the client enterprise, as well as their corporate learning and development programs in areas such as expertise to drive a new cohort of EXL Digital employees toward AWS certifications in Architecture, DevOps, Security, Data Science and Data Engineering.

"For over two decades, successful enterprises have relied on EXL’s strong domain expertise and constant innovation to transform their businesses," said Bill Heffelfinger, EXL Digital CTO & VP Cloud Engineering. "By working together with AWS, EXL extends its ability to support its clients with powerful AI-driven processes that leverage the AWS cloud for maximum scalability, flexibility and resiliency.”

For more information on EXL AI:OS, please click here.

About EXL
EXL ( EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

ti?nf=ODI3MzIxNCM0Mjc3MDA5IzIwMDY0NDQ=
a47bea98-dfeb-4c29-b017-7292b51e3082
Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
[email protected]
Investor contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment