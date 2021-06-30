Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Stellar Benefits Group, LLC

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Solon, Ohio-based Stellar Benefits Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Stellar Benefits is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm offering comprehensive health and welfare programs for businesses of all sizes, ranging from individual offices to multinational corporations. Ronald Rafal, Alan Greenberg and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefit consulting and brokerage division.

"Stellar Benefits is a growing, well-run consulting firm with a diverse client base that will enhance our benefits capabilities across Northeastern Ohio," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome Ron, Alan and their associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

