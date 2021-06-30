Logo
Mattress Warehouse and Casper Partner to Deliver Innovative Sleep Solutions to Consumers Throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com), the largest independently-owned mattress retailer, and Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced the launch of their retail partnership, including the expansion of Casper’s product offerings in-store at Mattress Warehouse’s retail locations and online at Sleephappens.com beginning late July.

Casper will be bringing the latest innovation in sleep to Mattress Warehouse, allowing customers across the mid-Atlantic region to shop a variety of premium offerings, including Casper mattresses with Snow Technology – a new line of innovative cooling mattresses designed with the brand’s proprietary, most technologically-advanced solutions to minimize nighttime overheating.

“It’s been exciting to watch Casper grow from a start-up to their current position as one of the most well-known companies in the sleep and bedding industry,” said Bill Papettas, President of Mattress Warehouse. “They are clearly focused on making a difference in people’s lives by offering great products to help them sleep better and enjoy a healthier lifestyle. Their range of products, from the Casper Original Mattress to the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow, creates a variety of high-quality offerings at varying price points, which will resonate strongly with consumers in our stores. We look forward to a long partnership with such an innovative and consumer-focused brand.”

The partnership furthers Casper’s distribution with trusted retailers across the U.S. and Canada, and Mattress Warehouse’s commitment to providing the highest quality, premium sleep products to its customers from brands who have paved the way in sleep innovation.

“We’re relentlessly focused on delivering a broader range of sleep solutions to consumers across the U.S. and Canada,” said Emilie Arel, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Casper. “This partnership with Mattress Warehouse is part of our strategic retail expansion with the rollout of our latest product offerings, including mattresses with Snow Technology. We’re thrilled to partner with Mattress Warehouse to continue creating new avenues for consumers to experience and discover Casper’s technologically-advanced suite of sleep products.”

Casper products will be available to try in over 60 Mattress Warehouse showrooms beginning in late July, with rollout to additional showrooms taking place over the following months. The full product assortment featured in-store and online will include both Casper mattresses and pillows, which will be available for purchase both in showrooms and online at www.sleephappens.com. Mattress Warehouse offers in-store pick-up or free shipping on all Casper products.

About Mattress Warehouse
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for over 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.

About Casper
Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

