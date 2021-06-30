SpartanNash Foundation Launches Companywide Fundraiser to Support U.S. Military Heroes

As part of its commitment to patriotism and building stronger communities, the SpartanNash+Foundation – the charitable organization operated by Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) – today invites grocery store guests to join the company in supporting military heroes and their families through donations at checkout. The fundraising campaign will run through July 11, and all funds raised will be evenly disbursed among nonprofit organizations Team+Red%2C+White+%26amp%3B+Blue+%28Team+RWB%29, Operation+Homefront and Honor+and+Remember.

“As a company that supplies essential food and household goods to U.S. military troops serving domestically and abroad, patriotism is deeply rooted in the hearts of SpartanNash Associates,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and President, MDV (Military Division) David Sisk. “We are proud to support our military heroes throughout the year, but also through this fundraiser in honor of Independence Day, when we celebrate the freedoms they protect.”

During the 12-day campaign, store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in nine states will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round their total up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane or online through Fast+Lane. More than 145 stores are participating, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Dan’s Supermarket.

One hundred percent of donations raised during the 2021 campaign will go directly to Team RWB, Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember. These three organizations focus on supporting our military heroes, veterans and their families through physical and social activity while also providing family support services.

“We’re honored and grateful that the SpartanNash Foundation, along with its store guests, recognize the sacrifices veterans have made on behalf of our nation,” said Team RWB Executive Director Mike Erwin. “We’re thrilled that this campaign will afford Team RWB the opportunity to support more veterans in their post-service journeys.”

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised and granted nearly $1.5 million for its patriotic partners, including Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., Disabled Veterans National Foundation and more. SpartanNash underwrites the cost of the campaigns, contributes funding and encourages Associates to volunteer with the Foundation’s grant recipients.

“It’s so exciting to see our impactful partnership with SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation continue for a fourth year,” said Operation Homefront President and CEO Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr. “Our military families have done so much for all of us in our nation’s time of need, and with the support of amazing donors like SpartanNash, we will be able to be there for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need.”

“SpartanNash has been an industry leader in the recognition and support of our military network, not only with their focus on our active-duty servicemembers but also our veterans and the families of the fallen,” said George Lutz, who founded Honor and Remember after losing his son in Iraq in 2005. “We are so grateful to be included in the storewide scan program this year, along with other amazing organizations, and look forward to a monumental groundswell of response from the entire patriotic community.”

To learn more, visit spartannash.com%2Ffoundation-scans.

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter, support our military heroes and advance diversity and inclusion initiatives. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com%2Ffoundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 150 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

