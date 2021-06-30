Wondershare Unveils PDFelement 8.0 for Mac: The Ultimate PDF Experience

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology has announced the new version of PDFelement 8.0 for Mac. The macOS desktop PDF editor introduced several new features and a more native experience. PDFelement 8.0 for Mac complements the mobile power of PDFelement Pro for iOS, offering Apple fans a true cross-terminal experience.

"We are committed to simplifying documentation processes so that our users can free up time for creation," said Shelley Xie, Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement. "Whether you are a student, educator, office worker, big or small business owner, or a freelancer, the new Wondershare PDFelement will change the way you work with documents and improve your efficiency."

New features in PDFelement 8.0 for Mac:

The UI/UX refresh with a translucent look will delight Mac users by giving them a more native Mac experience.

50% better document conversion quality - Common formats like MS Office files are more accurate than ever when converted from PDF.

Automatic Dark and Light Modes similar to the latest macOS versions.

Annotations can now be added, and their display is more vibrant and appealing.

Multi-tab navigation, trackpad signature, annotation list optimization, etc.

Major features of PDFelement 8.0 for Mac:

Convenient PDF reading

Create, convert, and edit PDFs

Fill, sign, create, convert and extract from forms

Enterprise-grade PDF encryption algorithms

Redaction tool to hide sensitive information when sharing documents online

Organize PDF files and pages

Reduce PDF file size for easy sharing

Batch Process (Pro version)

Comprehensive annotation tools

Electronic and handwritten signature options

Enhanced UI/UX that offers a more fluid interaction with the software

Easy printing and sharing of PDFs

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare PDFelement 8.0 is available for Mac and is priced at US $79.99 for its annual license, it is compatible with macOS v. 10.15, macOS v. 10.14. Wondershare offers a limited-time deal for one month: buy Mac version and get the iOS version free. Click here to see the PDFelement 8.0 for Mac launch offer.

In addition, Wondershare PDFelement also supports Windows, iOS, Cloud, and it offers an all-in-one PDF solution for everyone, from startup to enterprise.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, transforming Wondershare into a brand trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

