Wondershare Unveils PDFelement 8.0 for Mac: The Ultimate PDF Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wondershare Unveils PDFelement 8.0 for Mac: The Ultimate PDF Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The latest version brings greater integration with macOS and a range of new features.

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology has announced the new version of PDFelement 8.0 for Mac. The macOS desktop PDF editor introduced several new features and a more native experience. PDFelement 8.0 for Mac complements the mobile power of PDFelement Pro for iOS, offering Apple fans a true cross-terminal experience.

"We are committed to simplifying documentation processes so that our users can free up time for creation," said Shelley Xie, Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement. "Whether you are a student, educator, office worker, big or small business owner, or a freelancer, the new Wondershare PDFelement will change the way you work with documents and improve your efficiency."

New features in PDFelement 8.0 for Mac:

  • The UI/UX refresh with a translucent look will delight Mac users by giving them a more native Mac experience.
  • 50% better document conversion quality - Common formats like MS Office files are more accurate than ever when converted from PDF.
  • Automatic Dark and Light Modes similar to the latest macOS versions.
  • Annotations can now be added, and their display is more vibrant and appealing.
  • Multi-tab navigation, trackpad signature, annotation list optimization, etc.

Major features of PDFelement 8.0 for Mac:

  • Convenient PDF reading
  • Create, convert, and edit PDFs
  • Fill, sign, create, convert and extract from forms
  • Enterprise-grade PDF encryption algorithms
  • Redaction tool to hide sensitive information when sharing documents online
  • Organize PDF files and pages
  • Reduce PDF file size for easy sharing
  • Batch Process (Pro version)
  • Comprehensive annotation tools
  • Electronic and handwritten signature options
  • Enhanced UI/UX that offers a more fluid interaction with the software
  • Easy printing and sharing of PDFs

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare PDFelement 8.0 is available for Mac and is priced at US $79.99 for its annual license, it is compatible with macOS v. 10.15, macOS v. 10.14. Wondershare offers a limited-time deal for one month: buy Mac version and get the iOS version free. Click here to see the PDFelement 8.0 for Mac launch offer.

In addition, Wondershare PDFelement also supports Windows, iOS, Cloud, and it offers an all-in-one PDF solution for everyone, from startup to enterprise.

For the latest product news and guides of Wondershare PDFelement, please visit the official website: https://pdf.wondershare.com/, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, transforming Wondershare into a brand trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

https://www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN29049&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-unveils-pdfelement-8-0-for-mac-the-ultimate-pdf-experience-301323128.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN29049&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN29049&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment