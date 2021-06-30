Aramark Named by Seramount as One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media)—an honor recognizing companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining, and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005288/en/

Aramark volunteers participate in community service projects during the Company’s global day of service, Aramark Building Community Day. The Company was recently named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2003, Seramount’s Best Companies for Multicultural Women has tracked corporations’ progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks.

“Aramark is honored to be recognized as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women, for our ongoing commitment to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of multicultural women,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s Chief Diversity Officer. “We believe that diverse teams, who have equitable access to opportunities and inclusive environments in which they can thrive, are at the center of the Company’s success and will continue to drive our growth in the future.”

“The increased participation in this initiative confirms that the importance of retaining and advancing multicultural women is not lost on corporate America,” says Subha V. Barry, CEO of Seramount. “By offering programs and implementing policies instrumental to their success, whether it’s sponsorship and mentoring programs or tying managers’ compensation to diversity goals, our Top Companies for Multicultural Women continue to demonstrate their commitment to this critical talent pool.”

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be+Well.+Do+Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the Company’s employees, consumers, communities and people in its supply chain.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005288/en/