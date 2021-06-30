Logo
McLaren Racing Selects Alteryx for Analytics Automation and Data Science

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alteryx empowers the McLaren Formula 1 team to deliver insights and intelligence at speed across several critical initiatives

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced a new multi-year technology partnership with the McLaren Racing to help the McLaren Formula 1 team accelerate the insights needed to drive breakthrough outcomes and fuel performance through intelligent analytics automation.

"While data fuels performance and business insights, the power of analytic automation accelerates the ability for McLaren to go from data to discoveries to decisions - in minutes," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "Our unprecedented ease-of-use and intelligent automation will super-charge the team's ability to simplify the complex and refine terabytes of data to power the efficiencies needed to perform at top race speeds."

In an environment where speed and performance are key, McLaren relies heavily on data-driven insights to drive advantages across both races and their operations. From parts manufacturing and logistics to fan engagement, the Alteryx platform will provide the McLaren Formula 1 team with an easy-to-use automation-first approach to analytics and data science.

Some examples where Alteryx powers analytics for McLaren include:

  • Digital Manufacturing: The average F1 race car comprises of over 25,000 separate parts and components. To be more efficient in how they plan, produce and develop their cars, real-time, analytics automation and modeling enables manufacturing optimization and cost efficiencies.
  • Race Day Logistics: Moving heavy freight, equipment and car parts needed for race weekends can be immensely complex and costly. By leveraging Alteryx geospatial analytics and automating business processes, the team mitigates risks by optimizing processes and timeframes to ensure vehicles and right parts get to the right teams at the right time.
  • Fan Engagement: When it comes to the complex and technical world of F1, fan engagement is key. Underscoring the need to elevate the human connection with the brand, drivers and the team, McLaren is supercharging fan engagement through automated behavioral and sentiment analysis throughout the race calendar.
  • Back Office Automation: For faster information delivery and analysis at race speed, McLaren is streamlining critical manual office of finance processes at scale. Through a range of analytics automation, the teams will surface actionable insights that maximize their data's value while reducing operational costs and increasing efficiencies.

"In racing, we are always looking to refine our learning to help us go quicker," said Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Racing. "Partnering with Alteryx transforms the way data is collected and provides an easy way to help us make decisions faster by analyzing data at speed through intelligent analytics automation. We look forward to working with leading analytics solution, Alteryx, to drive efficiencies for the 2021 season and beyond."

Under the partnership, the Alteryx brand will also be represented on the McLaren MCL35M race cars, the race suits of drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the McLaren pit crew firesuits and across the team's social media and digital platforms.

For more information about the Alteryx and McLaren Racing partnership, please visit: https://www.alteryx.com/alteryx-mclaren-racing-automating-analytic-insights

About Alteryx
Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end software platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA™). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About McLaren Racing
McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series.

favicon.png?sn=LA28245&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mclaren-racing-selects-alteryx-for-analytics-automation-and-data-science-301323022.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28245&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28245&DateId=20210630
