Vodafone Selects Dell Technologies to Help Build First Commercial Open RAN Network in Europe

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dell to provide open infrastructure foundation, accelerating the deployment of Vodafone's network and an open-standards telecom approach

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 30, 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell_Technologies_Logo.jpg

News summary

  • Vodafone selects Dell Technologies to provide edge compute infrastructure for its Open RAN network, starting in the United Kingdom
  • Dell's global supply chain and open infrastructure to drive Vodafone innovation and offer greater access to businesses and communities across Europe

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Vodafone will build Europe's first commercial Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) network, bringing more broadband access to European businesses and communities. Vodafone has selected Dell Technologies to provide the network's open infrastructure foundation to help Vodafone drive connectivity across Europe.

"Open and standardized networks will power innovation and new revenue opportunities for the telecommunications industry and businesses of all kinds," said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business. "We're applying our decades of experience in open standards and digital transformation to help Vodafone accelerate its network deployment and deliver new levels of innovation that can only come from an open ecosystem."

Vodafone will deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers at base station locations with an initial focus on the 2,500 sites in the UK. Designed to thrive in harsh environments and at extreme temperatures, Vodafone will use ruggedized servers to support Open RAN applications and tackle the demands of data-intensive workloads at the edge. Dell platforms also futureproof Vodafone for next generation Open-RAN compute requirements to provide more capacity and throughput.

"Open RAN provides huge advantages for customers and communities though a diverse and open vendor ecosystem," said Francisco Martin, head of Open RAN, Vodafone. "Partnering with Dell Technologies gives us a platform for innovation and the ability to further extend connectivity, bringing new opportunities to industries and communities alike."

Dell Technologies is creating infrastructure solutions, services and an open ecosystem of partners uniquely designed to help communications service providers modernize their networks, unlock innovation and create new revenue opportunities.

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Vodafone
Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. We are the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 48m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 49 more. As of 31 March 2021, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 28m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 123m IoT devices.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=NE28051&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodafone-selects-dell-technologies-to-help-build-first-commercial-open-ran-network-in-europe-301323016.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE28051&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE28051&DateId=20210630
