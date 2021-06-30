New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Collect Donations To Support Victims Of Surfside, Florida Building Collapse

PR Newswire

WESTBURY, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it will be collecting funds to aid the victims of the Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Customers and employees can make donations at any of the Company's 237 locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona. The Company operates 26 branches under the AmTrust Bank brand in Florida, including several locations near the site of the disaster. All donations to the Surfside Relief Fund will go directly to the Coral Gables Community Foundation (the Surfside Hardship Fund – In Partnership with the Miami Foundation and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation).

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi stated, "We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the building collapse. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims and their families and to all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. At the same time, I am very proud of the many members of our banking family for their willingness to help those who are suffering from this disaster, proving once again that we are all in this together."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At March 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $57.7 billion, loans of $43.1 billion, deposits of $34.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

