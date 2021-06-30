Pure Storage Identified as Leader in Kubernetes Storage by Two GigaOm Radar Reports

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it was named the leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage, which analyzed enterprise storage systems with Container Storage Interface (CSI) plug-ins and software-defined solutions with optimizations for containers. Portworx by Pure Storage was also named the leader in the companion GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzed Kubernetes-native storage solutions built specifically to support containers.

According to the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage, "Pure is now in a position to offer the most complete set of features for Kubernetes storage on its own as well as third-party storage arrays," as a result of its "strategic acquisition of Portworx" and "the swift integration of Pure Storage Orchestrator in Portworx Essentials," the freemium offering of Portworx Enterprise, available to all Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade customers. The report highlights the ability for customers to "get acquainted with the full Portworx experience" using Portworx Essentials without added costs, as well as Portworx's "excellent" data efficiency, management and monitoring capabilities. Pure Storage received the highest scores among all criteria and evaluation metrics in the analysis.

GigaOm's companion report on Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage claims that today, Portworx "remains the gold standard in cloud-native Kubernetes storage for the enterprise." The report identifies the core strengths of Portworx including "outstanding data management capabilities, unmatched deployment possibilities, and superior management features." Across criteria and evaluation metrics, Portworx was ranked by GigaOm as a "strong focus and perfect fit" in advanced data services, performance, multitenancy, security, monitoring and alerting analytics, as well as architecture, scalability, flexibility and ease of use.

"Kubernetes adoption has grown exponentially to the point where it is now the dominant container orchestration tool. Over the past year, as companies fast-tracked their Kubernetes environments into production, they looked to advanced solutions like Portworx by Pure Storage. The offering's continued position as an Outperformer in this year's Radar reports is a testament to the completeness of its platform, strong enterprise-grade capabilities and excellent manageability." -- Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm

Today's report inclusions mark the fifth and sixth time that Pure has been in a leadership position in GigaOm Radar Reports for its market-leading storage solutions. Most recently in April 2021, Pure's FlashBlade was positioned as a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for High-Performance Object Storage. In 2020, Portworx was featured as a leader in the Gigaom Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection and the Gigaom Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes in 2020. Additionally, Pure was featured as a leader in the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise General-Purpose Storage Systems.

"Pure's position as Leader and Outperformer in this year's reports speaks to the sheer breadth of data storage capabilities that we offer our customer-base relying on Kubernetes and running container-based workloads. We're incredibly honored for Portworx to be included in yet another Gigaom Radar report and to be ranked especially high yet again alongside industry peers." -- Murli Thirumale, VP, GM Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage

To learn more, read the full GigaOm Radar reports for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

About Portworx by Pure Storage

Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, Roblox, and Ford run containerized data services in production. Portworx partners with Amazon, Google, IBM, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-identified-as-leader-in-kubernetes-storage-by-two-gigaom-radar-reports-301322971.html

SOURCE Pure Storage