PROS to Help Drive Hawaiian Airlines' Revenue Growth Strategy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PROS to Help Drive Hawaiian Airlines' Revenue Growth Strategy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Hawaiian Airlines has selected PROS Revenue Management Advantage (RM+Advantage) as a key driver to steer its revenue growth strategy by delivering accurate demand forecasting and optimal fares in an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawai‘i’s largest and longest-serving airline. Named the most+punctual+airline in the United States, Hawaiian Airlines offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, 64 daily nonstop flights between Hawai‘i and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Hawai‘i with international destinations around the Pacific. As passengers return to the skies, forecasting demand trends and behaviors to deliver a market-relevant fare mix is critical to the airline’s post-pandemic success.

“The rebound in leisure travel requires a world-class solution that will help us best respond to continuous changes in demand,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President for Revenue Management and Network Planning. “After a robust and comparative analysis and selection process, we selected PROS to leverage the most innovative science and advanced capabilities for our revenue management approach. With PROS, we will have the competitive edge to continue to provide superior value to our guests and support future network revenue expansion.”

RM+Advantage, an edition of PROS+Revenue+Management, is part of the PROS+Platform+for+Travel and features the latest in technology and revenue management best practices and workflows. As a SaaS-based solution, RM+Advantage is scalable and allows airlines to transition smoothly from one PROS edition to the next as its business grows. It features AI-based forecasting and optimization designed to deliver the optimal price, even in the most volatile of markets.

“We at PROS are honored to be selected by Hawaiian Airlines as its new partner in revenue management. Now more than ever, airlines need to protect and grow revenue while accurately forecasting market trends,” said Benson+Yuen, PROS President, Travel. “RM+Advantage provides the platform that meets Hawaiian Airlines’ needs to accelerate growth, including the latest technologies to make the best decisions and to streamline processes that will scale as the airline’s business continues to evolve.”

For more information on PROS Airline Solutions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fpros.com%2Fairline-products%2F.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered+solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005232r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005232/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment