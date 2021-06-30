Logo
Multicloud - An Open-And-Shut Case for Irish Lawyers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that The Bar of Ireland selected Nutanix to build a multicloud environment that could meet increasing demands related to application performance, scalability, and agility, while also addressing the strict budgetary constraints of a non-profit organization.

Faced with needing to either upgrade or replace its end-of-life legacy infrastructure, The Bar of Ireland researched a number of options, including migration to public cloud. As a non-profit organization fully funded by the lawyers it serves, the solution would have to deliver cloud benefits ー such as performance, on-demand scalability, and agility ー while also being cost effective and allowing for predictable budgeting. The Nutanix cloud platform delivers an easy-to-manage multicloud architecture to help the organization scale and adapt to its constituents needs.

“Like a lot of organizations, we had investigated the idea of moving non-critical applications to the cloud,” explained John Kane, Director of ICT at The Bar of Ireland. “But for our core services it was still a big unknown, particularly from a cost perspective. With Nutanix, on the other hand, we know exactly what our spend will be. Moreover, thanks to the ability to seamlessly move workloads to the cloud and back again, without changes or reconfiguration, we can fully optimize resources and cost investments across both private and public clouds without locking into any long-term commitments.”

In addition to the ability to seamlessly and securely migrate workloads between on-premises and public clouds, other benefits include reduced datacenter footprint, lower power and cooling overheads, as well as far less support time required to keep the infrastructure working as it should. Another clear benefit of Nutanix is the unified management console that significantly streamlines IT management and operations as well as the hypervisor included as part of the cloud platform at no additional cost. The organization is not only saving on licensing costs but can manage physical and virtual resources from the same console and get support from a single vendor — no matter what the issue is.

“For a non-profit organization, like The Bar of Ireland, Nutanix delivers the ideal building blocks on which to create their multicloud environments,” said Andrew Brinded, SVP & GM EMEA at Nutanix. “It delivers the scalability and flexibility they need at a lower and predictable cost. Nutanix’s focus on simplicity and ease of use also means that their IT team can spend more of their time on innovation rather than keeping the lights on.”

The Bar of Ireland is eager to take full advantage of what their multicloud environment has to offer and in the future will take advantage of the latest cloud native technologies from Nutanix as they continue in their digital transformation journey.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Companies around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005038r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005038/en/

