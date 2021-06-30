Truework Announces Integration with Leading Loan Origination Software Provider Encompass®, by ICE Mortgage Technology

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework, the automated income verification platform, today announced it is a fully integrated partner with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, the leading loan origination platform for mortgage lenders. Loan processing teams can now automatically verify any U.S. employee through Truework without leaving the Encompass® environment. With close to half of all U.S. mortgages originated through Encompass®, more lenders than ever will be able to use Truework to process faster income verifications.

The process for verifications is often time-consuming and tiresome. The Truework platform is designed to reduce friction for lenders by providing better coverage and faster verifications. Lenders can automate more of the underwriting process by verifying any employee through Truework. Truework has an instant employment and income data network for over 35 million U.S. employees, making it the second-largest and fastest growing instant network in the U.S. The company is also one of the first API-enabled verification platforms on Encompass®, giving administrators the ability to integrate in just a few clicks.

The Encompass® integration makes submitting verifications easier than ever, helping loan processors save time by centralizing verification submissions and reports into one system. By using Truework on Encompass®, processors no longer have to switch back and forth between different verification providers when processing mortgage applications, reducing the need to juggle multiple logins and passwords. Prioritizing privacy and security, only one login is needed to complete any verification through Truework.

"Encompass® users will now be able to combine the industry's most recognized loan origination system with industry-best verification coverage on Truework," said Ryan Sandler, CEO and co-founder of Truework. "We're bringing an automated one-stop-shop for all income and employment verifications to Encompass®. Even better is that our API-enabled integration gives Encompass® administrators plug-and-play functionality, making Truework one of the easiest integrations in the Encompass® ecosystem."

This partnership provides Encompass® users with direct access to Truework's all-in-one service as well as their dedicated customer support team.

The news comes on the heels of Truework announcing a partnership with Gusto in April, making Truework the largest verification provider for small businesses. In addition, the company recently announced that its network has expanded to provide instant data for over 35 million employees across the United States.

To learn more about Truework's integration with Encompass®, visit the Truework blog.

About Truework

Truework is an API-enabled platform for employment and income verification that lets banks, lenders and background check providers verify any U.S. employee. Through partnerships with payroll providers such as Gusto, Zenefits, UKG and Paylocity, Truework has the second-largest instant verification network with over 35 million employees. Founded by Ryan Sandler, Ethan Winchell and Victor Kabdebon in 2017, the company is backed by Activant Capital, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures and others. To learn more, visit www.truework.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

