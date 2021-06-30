CICC Wins Most Honored Companies in Institutional Investor 2021 All-Asia Executive Team Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CICC Wins Most Honored Companies in Institutional Investor 2021 All-Asia Executive Team Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 30, 2021

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor has released its full list of 2021 All-Asia Executive Team awards, in which CICC achieved great results by leveraging its outstanding corporate governance, leadership, investor relations capability and ESG performance. CICC was once again named in the Most Honored Companies, one of the only two winners of this prize in the banks category, competing against a total of 1,438 companies across 18 sectors.

CICC also won the Best ESG award for the third consecutive year, reflecting investors' recognition of the company's ESG goals, ESG disclosure, and product and operation alignment with ESG objectives, as well as CICC's long-term efforts in the practice of corporate social responsibility.

CICC also captured prizes in many other important categories, including as Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional and Best IR Program.

Below is the full list of awards given to CICC by Institutional Investor this year:

Institutional Investor

2021 All-Asia Executive Team

- All-Asia Banks Sector

  • Most Honored Companies (Rank 2)
  • Best ESG (Combined & Buy-Side Rank 2)
  • Best CEOs (Combined & Buy-Side):
    Zhaohui Huang (Rank 3)
  • Best CFOs (Combined & Buy-Side):
    King Fung (William) Wong (Rank 1)
  • Best IR Program (Combined Rank 2 & Buy-Side Rank 3)

- Chinese Mainland Banks Sector

  • Most Honored Companies (Rank 2)
  • Best ESG (Combined & Buy-Side Rank 2)
  • Best CEOs (Combined & Buy-Side):
    Zhaohui Huang (Rank 2)
  • Best CFOs (Combined & Buy-Side):
    King Fung (William) Wong (Rank 1)
  • Best IR Professionals(Combined & Buy-Side):
    Nan Sun (Rank 3)
  • Best IR Program (Combined & Buy-Side Rank 2)

For more than 30 years, Institutional Investor has recognized people and firms in the financial services industry for excellence. The integrity of Institutional Investor's editorial and research-supported rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry and continue to set the standard by which excellence is measured. The 2021 All-Asia Executive Team survey results reflect the opinions from 4,084 investment professionals at 1,285 financial services firms.

At the awards organized by Institutional Investor in previous years, CICC also accomplished remarkable achievements, by winning Most Honored Companies in 2017 and 2019 and Best ESG in 2019 and 2020, as well as Best CEO, Best IR Program and Best Corporate Governance several times.

These honors once again represent the confidence the industry and the finance media has in CICC. As a leading Chinese investment bank with "Chinese Roots and International Reach", CICC has always followed the fundamental mission of combining best international practice with the realities of China. We are looking to improving our responsiveness, adaptability and creativity, with the will to go forward into new territory, so that we may create greater value for our clients and shareholders.

About China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role to support China's economic reforms and liberalization through providing comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, asset management, private equity investment, wealth management and research. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China and offices in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, New York, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com

favicon.png?sn=CN29214&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cicc-wins-most-honored-companies-in-institutional-investor-2021-all-asia-executive-team-awards-301323173.html

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN29214&Transmission_Id=202106300904PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN29214&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment