Media Alert: Cybersecurity Research Endowment Named for Synopsys VP of Market Development, Anita D'Amico

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Adelphi University has launched the Anita D'Amico Endowment Fund for Cybersecurity and Psychology Research. The fund was established to support research related to cybersecurity, psychology, and the intersection of the two domains.

Research areas include (but aren't limited to): safety and security culture, the role of human factors in secure software development, general decision processes and aids applicable to cybersecurity, and risk taking/risk tolerance research extensible to safe computing practices.

"I am honored that Adelphi University has launched this endowment fund for cybersecurity and psychology research in my name and I thank all those who are contributing to it. Human attitudes and behaviors are a major contributor to the safety and security of cyber systems," said Anita D'Amico, Vice President of Market Development at Synopsys. "Psychological principles can be used to better understand the interplay between cyber attackers and defenders and can shed light on how to motivate everyday computer users to adopt more secure practices and avoid risky behaviors. Human factors research can provide insight into the organizational characteristics that influence the introduction of vulnerabilities into software and systems. This endowment will fund interdisciplinary psychology and cybersecurity research to promote a more safe and secure cyber world."

Anita D'Amico, Ph.D. joined the Synopsys Software Integrity Group as the Vice President of Market Development earlier this month with the acquisition of Code Dx where she was the CEO.

