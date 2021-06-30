Logo
Media Alert: Cybersecurity Research Endowment Named for Synopsys VP of Market Development, Anita D'Amico

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 30, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Adelphi University has launched the Anita D'Amico Endowment Fund for Cybersecurity and Psychology Research. The fund was established to support research related to cybersecurity, psychology, and the intersection of the two domains.

Research areas include (but aren't limited to): safety and security culture, the role of human factors in secure software development, general decision processes and aids applicable to cybersecurity, and risk taking/risk tolerance research extensible to safe computing practices.

Learn more about the endowment.

"I am honored that Adelphi University has launched this endowment fund for cybersecurity and psychology research in my name and I thank all those who are contributing to it. Human attitudes and behaviors are a major contributor to the safety and security of cyber systems," said Anita D'Amico, Vice President of Market Development at Synopsys. "Psychological principles can be used to better understand the interplay between cyber attackers and defenders and can shed light on how to motivate everyday computer users to adopt more secure practices and avoid risky behaviors. Human factors research can provide insight into the organizational characteristics that influence the introduction of vulnerabilities into software and systems. This endowment will fund interdisciplinary psychology and cybersecurity research to promote a more safe and secure cyber world."

Anita D'Amico, Ph.D. joined the Synopsys Software Integrity Group as the Vice President of Market Development earlier this month with the acquisition of Code Dx where she was the CEO.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/software-integrity.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com

Editorial Contacts
Liz Samet
Synopsys, Inc.
+1 703-657-4218
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF28725&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-cybersecurity-research-endowment-named-for-synopsys-vp-of-market-development-anita-damico-301323159.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28725&Transmission_Id=202106300905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28725&DateId=20210630
