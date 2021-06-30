B. Riley Named Top Litigation Valuation and Forensic Accounting Firm in Best of 2021 Ranking by Daily Report (Law.com)

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Advisory Services, a leading valuation and financial consulting firm, and a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced it was named a top law services provider in the Daily Report (Law.com) "Best of 2021" ranking. B. Riley earned first-place in multiple categories including Top Forensic Accounting Firm, Top Litigation Valuation Firm, and Best Overall Expert Witness Services.

Additionally, Ian Ratner of B. Riley Advisory Services (previously of GlassRatner) was recognized as the Top Individual Economic Expert Witness for 2021. Ratner commented, "It is a great honor for our firm to earn this recognition from our colleagues across the legal community. This is another testament to the high-caliber service and dedication of our amazing team. We are extremely proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results for our valued clients and trusted partners."

B. Riley and Ratner have also earned the "Best of 2021" Hall of Fame designation for receiving the highest ratings in the same categories for the past three consecutive years. The annual "Best Of" ranking identifies the finest legal service providers as voted on by lawyers and firm administrators.

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a financial consulting and valuation firm that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

