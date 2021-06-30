B. Riley Named Top Litigation Valuation and Forensic Accounting Firm in Best of 2021 Ranking by Daily Report (Law.com)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B. Riley Named Top Litigation Valuation and Forensic Accounting Firm in Best of 2021 Ranking by Daily Report (Law.com)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earns First-Place in Several Categories including Overall Expert Witness Services

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Advisory Services, a leading valuation and financial consulting firm, and a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced it was named a top law services provider in the Daily Report (Law.com) "Best of 2021" ranking. B. Riley earned first-place in multiple categories including Top Forensic Accounting Firm, Top Litigation Valuation Firm, and Best Overall Expert Witness Services.

BRCLogo_Logo.jpg

B. Riley awarded #1 Forensic Accounting Firm, #1 Litigation Valuation Firm, and Best Overall Expert Witness Services.

Additionally, Ian Ratner of B. Riley Advisory Services (previously of GlassRatner) was recognized as the Top Individual Economic Expert Witness for 2021. Ratner commented, "It is a great honor for our firm to earn this recognition from our colleagues across the legal community. This is another testament to the high-caliber service and dedication of our amazing team. We are extremely proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results for our valued clients and trusted partners."

B. Riley and Ratner have also earned the "Best of 2021" Hall of Fame designation for receiving the highest ratings in the same categories for the past three consecutive years. The annual "Best Of" ranking identifies the finest legal service providers as voted on by lawyers and firm administrators.

About B. Riley Advisory Services
B. Riley Advisory Services is a financial consulting and valuation firm that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA28103&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-named-top-litigation-valuation-and-forensic-accounting-firm-in-best-of-2021-ranking-by-daily-report-lawcom-301322564.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28103&Transmission_Id=202106300918PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28103&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment