Creatd, Inc. Hits Key Milestone of Over 30,000 Vocal+ Subscribers and Confirms Revenue Guidance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Key to growth was an accelerated conversion rate achieved in the month of June, ending the quarter with over 31,500 Vocal+ subscribers.

- Company confirms guidance including consecutive revenue increases for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of $1 million and $1.6 - $1.8 million, respectively.

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., June 30, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first technology company, today announced a new business milestone of surpassing 30,000 Vocal+ subscribers. Vocal+ is the premium subscription offering of the Company's flagship product, Vocal. Vocal+ was introduced in early 2020, approximately three years following the Vocal platform launch. Together, Vocal counts over 1 million freemium and Vocal+ premium members in its vibrant creator community.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

Commented Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer, "We can confidently predict reporting $1 million in net revenues for second quarter 2021, representing a 3x increase as compared to the same period last year. Next quarter, our focus will be on delivering new features that will enhance our ability to continue acquiring and retaining creators and their audiences while reducing marketing costs, relying less on traditional paid media avenues and leveraging the organic traction of our network of creator communities—currently 39-strong. Coupled with that, our newly-released Vocal Ambassador Program is a powerful source of organic expansion for our platform and one that we anticipate will only continue to gain steam. Our creator-first strategy resonates throughout Creatd's business model and is expected to lead us to a projected $1.6 to $1.8 million in revenues in the third quarter. Meanwhile, we expect an approximate $1.5 million reduction in marketing costs. With that reduction, we anticipate approximately $3.3 million in operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021.

"Momentum begets momentum. As Vocal's creator base approaches a new critical mass, we are being proactive and responsive to the evolving needs of our creator community, who we recognize is seeking deeper and more frequent points of interaction within Creatd."

Creatd, Inc. comprises three main pillars:

  • Vocal Ventures, the technology development business housing the Vocal platform;
  • Creatd Partners, the Company's agency and corporate venture business, which recently announced its intended acquisition of the WHE Agency; and
  • Recreatd, the Company's intellectual property and original content production arm, focusing on partnering with creators to expand their content into other storytelling formats, such as books, comics, television series, and beyond.

Frommer continued, "Each pillar acts as an accelerator for its counterparts, working in tandem to fuel Creatd's self-sustaining ecosystem. With creators at the heart of our mission, Creatd can be best understood as a central engine with interlinking cogs that interact to elevate performance and drive success for its stakeholders across the board."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

favicon.png?sn=NY29259&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-hits-key-milestone-of-over-30-000-vocal-subscribers-and-confirms-revenue-guidance-301323179.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29259&Transmission_Id=202106300923PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29259&DateId=20210630
