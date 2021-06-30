Vicente Fox, Khiron Board Member and Former President of Mexico, Applauds Mexican Supreme Court's Advancement of Cannabis Laws

PR Newswire

Mexico's Supreme Court has voted to decriminalize adult use cannabis, allowing adults to apply for permits to cultivate and consume their own cannabis

Recent regulatory and supply chain advances accelerate the Company's entry into the medical market by several months

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today reiterates its plans to enter the Mexican medical cannabis market in 2021, following a landmark vote by the Mexican Supreme Court to decriminalize adult use cannabis. The decision of the Supreme Court underscores the political and social commitment to normalize the use of cannabis in Mexico.

Vicente Fox, Khiron Director and former President of Mexico, comments, "I believe Mexico will be the largest legal cannabis market in the world, and with a proven strategy for Latin America and the knowledge and track record to execute, Khiron remains at the forefront of this exciting market. Today's vote by the Supreme Court is an important step forward on the road to full legalization in Mexico."

With extensive experience developing magistral preparations, generating clinical evidence, operating pharmacies, and exporting highly regulated cannabis products, Khiron's experience in Colombia is expected to provide competitive advantages for its entry into Mexico's medical cannabis market.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

