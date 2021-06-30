Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Acquires An Equity Stake In A Crowdfunding Company Featured On CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that, after months of extensive negotiations, it has acquired an equity stake in a premier crowdfunding company.

The company can be described as "SharkTank-meets-Kickstarter", and has also been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. This visibility has shown to generate thousands of investor leads daily back to its crowdfunding platform.

Operating as a hybrid television show and platform focused on equity crowdfunding, the crowdfunding company's approach is to promote a company's investment message and generating real-time investors at a predictable cost.

Their competitive advantage rests in the ability to grasp the enormous unaccredited common investor audience, which could lead to participating investments at a predictable cost. The company does this by connecting unaccredited & accredited investors to companies seeking capital & an unbiased platform. Adding to its competitive advantage is the company's relationships with over a 1000 TV networks, which are utilized to promote the platform to unaccredited & accredited investors and driving them to the platform to invest in featured offerings.

The U.S. is one of the key market leaders in crowdfunding. Equity crowdfunding is gaining prominence and is increasingly being utilized as a viable alternative to venture capital-lead funding. This shows that equity crowdfunding is increasingly becoming a preferred source for startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies to raise capital.

According to Global News in 2016 the Crowdfunding Market in the US was valued at $21.77 billion. The global crowdfunding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period, 2017-2021. These stats are based on the traditional ways of crowdfunding.

To generate revenues, the equity crowdfunding company primarily serves three interdependent customer segments: companies seeking capital, venture capital groups, and general investors.

Companies seeking capital generally fall into one of two categories: 1) small startups looking for seed capital, or 2) existing companies looking for additional funding for growth. Investors can be divided into two segments: accredited and non-accredited.

Approximately 3% of the US population meet the requirements to be deemed accredited, and, of those, only about 3% (300,000 people) actually invest. The non-accredited investors may be subdivided by net worth and age group. Non-accredited investors create an ever evolving scalable model for the company via targeted media driving investor interest daily.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, "With the assistance of my team, we negotiated this acquisition over a period of several months. I am truly ecstatic that it has finally closed. Shareholders will directly benefit from this revenue producing company."

Updates will be forthcoming pending approval from the crowdfunding company.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle Inc (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

