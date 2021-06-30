Nearly Half of Credit Cardholders Still Prefer Debit Over Credit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nearly Half of Credit Cardholders Still Prefer Debit Over Credit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

LendingTree Report Finds 43% Too Anxious to View Credit Card Statements

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all credit cardholders said their debit card is their primary payment method, according to a new report from LendingTree.

lendingtree_Logo.jpg

The survey found that those preferring debit over credit commonly reserved their credit card for specific purchases — such as big-ticket items or emergencies — and wanted to avoid the temptation to overspend.

Key findings

  • Debit cards are credit cardholders' preferred primary payment method. 48% of credit card-carrying consumers use their debit card more often than any other payment method.
  • Cardholders admit to occasionally shunning their credit card statement due to anxiety. 43% say they sometimes avoid looking at their credit card bill because it's stressful. That sentiment is especially true for Gen Zers (64%) and millennials (60%).
  • Women are 41% more likely than men to carry a credit card balance, putting them at risk for costly interest charges. 44% of women typically don't pay off their card in full each month, compared to 29% of men.
  • Nearly half of low-income cardholders carry a balance each month — but a surprising number of six-figure earners do, too. Of those making less than $35,000 per year, 45% usually aren't able to pay their credit card bill in full. As for those earning more than $100,000, 22% still carry a credit card balance.
  • When it comes to opening a new credit card, some suffer from buyer's remorse. 1 in 4 cardholders regret getting at least one of their cards, primarily because of high interest rates or hits to their credit score.
  • Rewards, not interest rates, play the biggest role in how consumers pick their favorite card. Among cardholders with multiple credit cards, 43% say their preferred card has the best rewards, while only 23% say it has the lowest interest rate.

"In the wake of the economic chaos of the past year, it is completely understandable that many Americans would be leery of credit cards," said LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz. "The last thing many people want is the lure of available credit possibly leading them into debt in uncertain economic times. However, if you do feel like you're ready to handle a credit card — financially and otherwise — it can be a great tool. The right card, used wisely, can make your life better."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/nearly-half-credit-cardholders-prefer-debit-over-credit/.

Methodology
LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to field an online survey of 1,011 U.S. credit cardholders, conducted May 24 to June 3, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree

MEDIA CONTACT:
Morgan Lanier
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL29256&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-half-of-credit-cardholders-still-prefer-debit-over-credit-301323213.html

SOURCE LendingTree.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL29256&Transmission_Id=202106300943PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL29256&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment