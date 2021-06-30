Oriental Yuhong Listed on "China's Best Employers" and "China's Most Sustainable Employers" of Forbes China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oriental Yuhong Listed on "China's Best Employers" and "China's Most Sustainable Employers" of Forbes China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 30, 2021

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28th, 2021 (Beijing Time), Forbes China and Russell Reynolds Associates, a global search and leadership advisory firm, officially released the main list "2021 China's Best Employers" and various sub-lists. Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Oriental Yuhong), on the strength of its excellent talent strategy and ever-increasing organizational efficiency, was listed on "2021 China's Best Employers" and "2021 China's Most Sustainable Employers".

It is learned that the "2021 Best Employer Selection" by Forbes China concerns more than 100 enterprises and solicits 50,000 responses. The three-month selection process produces a main list and various sub-lists. Information was gathered from such channels as open registration, questionnaires and surveys, and experts and scholars from different fields were invited to evaluate candidate enterprises from multiple perspectives and thus to ensure impartiality and professionalism.

The awards represent the recognition from the jury and the wider community of not only Oriental Yuhong's brand concept but also its earnest fulfillment of ESG. Over the years, Oriental Yuhong has followed its human resource strategy of "putting people, professionalism, team and execution first" and top-level strategy of "high goals, high performance, high incentives and high growth", continuously optimized its management mechanisms and systems, kept the passion for innovation alive with competitive mechanisms, and stimulated innovation awareness and organizational vitality with incentive mechanisms, which all puts on full display the innovative and pioneering spirit of the company.

Employees are valuable resources and assets to an enterprise. Oriental Yuhong values its employees and has a comprehensive and sound salary and incentive mechanism, which is based on job value assessment and follows such principles as tying salary to post, adjusting salary after post adjustment, prioritizing efficiency and giving performance-based pay while taking into account fairness and justice; at the same time, Oriental Yuhong conducts regular salary review and adjustment and gradually improves medium- and long-term incentives of different forms. It strives to provide employees with a consistent, stable, attractive and sound salary system and enable them to share the fruits of the company's development; it also seeks to take greater care of the rank and file, groom industry-leading technical personnel and cultivate globally advanced skills and craftsmanship spirit of employees.

Going forward, Oriental Yuhong will stay committed to the path of sustainable development, continue to build up its talent pipeline, actively build an efficient talent supply chain, and promote the deep integration of ecological and environmental protection with corporate strategies, production and operation, scientific and technological innovation and cultural cultivation, all for the purpose of fulfilling its original aspiration of "creating a sustainable and safe environment for our society and for mankind" with concrete action.

favicon.png?sn=CN29126&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oriental-yuhong-listed-on-chinas-best-employers-and-chinas-most-sustainable-employers-of-forbes-china-301323196.html

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN29126&Transmission_Id=202106300928PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN29126&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment