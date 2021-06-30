ADP Named One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). This marks the seventh year ADP has received this recognition for creating and using best practices in hiring, retaining, and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

"We believe in the power of a competitive, inclusive and diverse workforce." - Bob Lockett , ADP

"We are honored to once again be recognized for creating an environment where all associates can thrive," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "We believe in the power of a competitive, inclusive and diverse workforce and take pride in the fact that our tens of thousands of ADP associates reflect the cultural diversity of the markets we serve. We've seen the pandemic inequitably impact women and other underrepresented groups, but we're committed to providing all of our associates with the individual support they need to achieve their greatest potential."

Since 2003, Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women has tracked corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. The Best Companies for Multicultural Women application includes more than 250 questions on representation; hiring, attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture. The scoring algorithm is based on the previous year's benchmark results, which then determines the winners. Seramount reports participation in the initiative is up 19 percent year over year, and over the last five years, it has increased by 358 percent.

"The increased participation in this initiative confirms that the importance of retaining and advancing multicultural women is not lost on corporate America," says Subha V. Barry, CEO of Seramount. "By offering programs and implementing policies instrumental to their success, whether it's sponsorship and mentoring programs or tying managers' compensation to diversity goals, our Top Companies for Multicultural Women continue to demonstrate their commitment to this critical talent pool."

ADP has programs and policies in place to successfully recruit, retain and professionally advance multicultural women. These efforts include sponsoring ADP's global business resource groups, offering multicultural leadership development designed to advance minority talent, and hosting the annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit. Additionally, ADP's Global Advancing Women in Leadership (AWL) program gives high-performing women, starting at the manager level, the opportunity to define and bolster their career aspirations through facilitators, speakers, and exposure opportunities to senior leadership. In recognition of ADP's commitment to foster a culture of inclusion across the organization, ADP also ranked eighth on DiversityInc's recently released 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. To help organizations further their own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, ADP also offers a DEI toolkit with best practices, tools and resources.

See the full list of Seramount's 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women here. Learn more about ADP's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by visiting https://sustainability.adp.com/diversity-and-inclusion.html.

