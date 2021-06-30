IQST - iQSTEL Announces Fintech Services Launch Anticipated To Add $128 Million In Revenue Over 5 Years Through Visa, Mastercard, Banking and Cryptocurrency Services

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion and launch of its Global Money One Mobile Fintech Services. Adding to the Visa Debit Card services, iQSTEL's Global Money One Mobile Fintech Services will now also include MasterCard Debit Card services. The rollout of iQSTEL's Global Money One Mobile Fintech Services will begin next week on July 6th.

Global Money One is a subsidiary of iQSTEL.

Global Money One has developed a comprehensive Fintech Services Ecosystem around a Mobile Visa Debit Card and now added MasterCard to the Ecosystem.

IQST - iQSTEL Visa Money One Launch Coming In June To Include Cryptocurrency Platform

The Global Money One Ecosystem was designed for Immigrants in the US, but is available to, and can be used by anyone. The services consist of a Visa/MasterCard Debit Card, with a US Bank Account (No SSN Required) and a Mobile Application/Wallet that offers Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, International Remittances, and International Mobile Top Up, among other services.

iQSTEL has added MasterCard (MasterCard Money One – MAXMO) to its previously announced Visa Money One (VIMO) to better serve customers that may already have one or the other. By offering the alternative with the added services, iQSTEL is positioned to serve a larger market with its complete Global Money One Mobile Fintech Services Package.

iQSTEL will launch the VIMO and MAXMO services in two phases beginning July 6th. First iQSTEL will launch MAXMO (MasterCardMoneyOne). VIMO (VisaMoneyOne) will launch subsequently following the onboarding of initial MAXMO customers.

The MAXMO services will ramp up gradually introducing first the Mobile App/Wallet, followed by the introduction of the MasterCard Debit Card & US Bank Account Services, and the Cryptocurrency Exchange Services.

The measured ramp up of customers onto MAXMO will facilitate an orderly and stable rollout of the Mobile Application, the Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, the US Bank Account setup protocols, the MasterCard Debit Card issuance and deliver protocols, our Customer Services, our Mobile App and our web page.

Leandro Iglesias CEO commented: "The Global Money One Fintech Services rollout is a very exciting milestone for iQSTEL stockholders. We are launching new products with higher margin and EBITDA contribution. In addition to our Fintech Global Money One Financial Services, we are introducing Blockchain backed MNPA. We are leveraging our Telecom Division Business as a foundation to grow and at the same time, preparing for an Up-Listing to NASDAQ. We believe our new MAXMO and VIMO branded banking ecosystem can generate $128 million in revenue for IQSTEL over the next five years."

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

