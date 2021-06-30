Logo
Boston Whaler and Sea Ray Launch New Apps to Enhance the Boat Ownership Experience

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

METTAWA, Ill., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of Brunswick Corporation’s leading boat brands, Boston Whaler and Sea Ray, today announced the launch of the “MyWhaler” and “Sea Ray+” apps, designed to improve the boat ownership experience by reducing friction across the entire ownership journey. The apps, which were officially announced during Brunswick’s Next Wave Investor Day in May, punctuate Brunswick’s ACES strategy with an off-board platform that highlights the Company’s leadership in the marine app marketplace.

“With the launch of MyWhaler and Sea Ray+, we’re excited to provide deeper insights around boat performance and increase brand affinity with value-add resources, in one centralized location,” said Shelby Kirby, Senior Marketing Director, Brunswick Corporation.

Through the functionality of the app, MyWhaler and Sea Ray+ provide immersive brand experiences with the following key features:

  • Boat wallet: Upload registration documents, insurance details and marina information, for consolidated easy digital access
  • Trip recorder: Use phone GPS to record trips, view summaries, and share trips with family and friends
  • Weather: View current temperatures, wind speed and direction, humidity, rain and forecasted conditions to plan on-water activities appropriately
  • FAQs: Access readily available answers to some of the most common boating questions
  • Checklists: Customize a pre-populated checklist or create a new checklist to prepare for an enjoyable day on the water
  • Remote monitoring: Owners with NAUTIC-ON remote monitoring hardware installed on their boats can unlock additional functionality like GPS tracking, geofencing, engine data, alerts and more

Both MyWhaler and Sea Ray+ are now available for download in the app store for iOS and Android users. Additional features and functionality will continue to be released on an ongoing basis.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Attachment

Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]
